Create, Share & Play with Custom Questions TODAY! ⚙️

Today is the day! Steam Workshop Support for custom question packs is now available in open beta!

HOW TO JOIN

This is an open beta, so anybody can join by following these simple steps!

In the Steam Library view, right click ‘Trivia Tricks’

Click ‘Properties’

Click ‘betas’ in the left-hand panel

Change the dropdown to ‘workshop_beta’

Wait for the small download to finish

You’re ready!

Create Question Packs on any subject matter you can think of! Preview your creations in Trivia Tricks, and upload them when you’re happy. Get started with creating packs using our official Steam Guide.

Share your questions with Steam Workshop. You could release a pop-culture pack to the whole world, or make something more personal and keep it private among your friends.

How do I create a Question Pack?

If you visit the Workshop menu in Trivia Tricks you’ll get an example Question Pack created in Documents\TriviaTricks\Workshop that you can edit in Microsoft Excel, LibreOffice Calc or even Notepad! Check our our official Steam Guide on creating question packs for more information!

Why is this a beta?

To put it simply, we want to make sure custom questions match the quality Trivia Tricks is known for! This is the most functionality a single Trivia Tricks update has ever added, we want to get it right before the full launch! A lot of gaming ‘betas’ are just demos in disguise, but we want to be transparent here that things could go wrong.

How long will this be running in beta?

We plan to run this beta for 2 weeks. Afterwards we hope to release Workshop to all. It’s possible the beta may be extended based on feedback we receive over the next fortnight.

If I’m on the Workshop Beta can I play with users who are not in the beta?

All players in a lobby must be in the same state of beta participation. If somebody who hasn’t opted into the beta tries to join a Workshop-enabled lobby, or vice versa, players will be informed that they must swap branch. You can see if a public lobby is in the beta or not because the ‘Categories’ field in the server browser will say ‘Workshop’ instead of ‘Standard’.

Oh no! I found a bug! What shall I do?

That’s not all bad, that means we can fix the bug before the beta is over! The fastest way to get help is by posting the issue in our Discord. Us devs will be particularly active over the next two weeks to track any user-raised issues. If necessary we will be in contact to help!

I haven’t found a bug, but I have some feedback!

That’s great too! The best places to give us feedback are the Steam Discussion Forum or Discord! Over the beta period we’ll be prioritizing bugs, but we’re actively looking for direction to take Workshop through updates we’ll be releasing over the next couple months. If you’ve got a killer feature on your mind then let us know!



If you’re waiting until the beta is over before joining the Workshop fun, this update includes some new features for everyone!

Instead of being forced into Chance Round, Twitch now gets to partake in the democratic process by entering just a single letter. Twitch now gets to vote if they want to join Chance Round!

We promised we’d remove the veto limit on the Standard Trivia when Workshop became available to all, but we’re happy to deliver this change early! You can now play with just a single category! Who in your friends knows the most about history? Video games? Anime?! Only one game to find out!

Phew, that’s a lot! Here’s the full patch notes!

The following changes are included for all players:

Twitch characters can now vote whether or not they want to take part in the Chance Round! Previously they were forced to always join.

All your viewers need to do is send "Y" if they want to join and "N" if they want to skip!

Each viewer can only vote once, and majority wins!

The voting results of each Twitch chat can be seen on the bottom of the screen throughout the duration of the voting time.

If the votes are equal, then that Twitch character has a 50% chance of joining.

When playing with Twitch, the Chance Round voting section will take 25 seconds to accommodate for streamer lag.

You can now play with just one category when playing in Standard Trivia!

If you turn off all of the categories before playing a game, a single random category will be turned on. Pot luck!

This doesn't apply to Co-Op Vs Boss Mode, which retains restrictions on category amounts for balance purposes.

When in the Server Menu, normal player lobbies will show their categories as being "Standard". beta participants will display their categories as "Workshop".

You may only join a Standard lobby if you do not opt into the beta. An error message has been added to inform the player of this.

You also cannot join a Standard lobby when participating in the beta. An error message has been added to inform the player of this.

All bosses (Excluding Negative) have been given a small accuracy buff to account for balance changes made in the last update.

The chance of King spawning a 1/2 Chance Round ball has been halved to make him more 'fair' as King is generally first boss that players face.

Previously, when playing against Dash and Sakura and not turning any extra categories on, Trivia Tricks would alternative between the two enabled categories every question. Now, specifically when playing with just two categories, it’s possible for the same category to be picked multiple times in a row.

The non-beta Workshop Menu buttons for “Create”, “Update”, and “Get More Categories” will now link users to these patch notes so they know to join the beta!

Fixed some typos and cleaned up the wording on a variety of questions. Thanks to all of you who took the time to report these to us directly!

Added even more questions across all categories, many suggested by the Discord community! Thank you to everyone who has suggested questions so far!

Fixed a bug where, if someone disconnected specifically as a result of them losing internet connection, the lobby would become unjoinable for all players.

Fixed a crash when trying to “Preview” a Workshop pack that had an empty row.

Fixed a bug where, when checking if Workshop packs were valid, duplicate unique IDs were not being detected.

The following changes apply to the Workshop Beta branch of Trivia Tricks:

You can play with Steam Workshop in both online and offline modes!

You can play with both Standard and Workshop categories, and enable a maximum of 20 categories!

When everyone readies up, the Workshop categories to play with are automatically downloaded by each player in the lobby.

The Categories menu will show the categories that the host has subscribed to! Any clients who join the lobby can see what the host is subscribed to in their own Category menu as well.

You can click the new "Add more Categories" button to take you to the Steam Workshop page, where you can subscribe to more!

As per the standard categories, you will not be asked the same Workshop question more than once per lobby unless you have been asked all of the questions in that pack.

As per the standard categories, of the Workshop packs that have been chosen to be played, Trivia Tricks will ask the questions that everyone in the lobby has seen the least. Workshop questions that you have seen are recorded in a "WorkshopQuestionCache.sav" file in the Trivia Tricks save folder.

If an error occurs during download, all players are informed of the Workshop category that caused the problem so that you can choose to untick the category or try again.

When you access the Workshop Menu ("Manage Workshop" on the Main Menu), you will see that the "Create", "Update" and "Download More Categories" buttons are now active!

The "Create" button takes you to the Create Menu, where you can upload Workshop categories.

The "Update" button takes you to the Update Menu, where you can release updates to your existing Workshop packs.

The "Download More Categories" button takes you to the Trivia Tricks Workshop page to subscribe to any categories you’re interested in.

In this menu you can upload a category to the Steam Workshop!

"Select File" lets you choose a Workshop file to upload.

"Select Image" lets you choose the image that will be used on the Workshop page, AND inside Trivia Tricks itself to represent your category. If you’d like to include any additional screenshots they can be uploaded from your category's Workshop page.

"Category Title" - this is what your category will be called on the Steam Workshop and inside Trivia Tricks in the categories menu.

"Item Description" - this is a description on what your category features. This information will not be displayed inside Trivia Tricks itself, but will show on your Workshop page.

"Hidden" - this tickbox allows you to choose the visibility of your Workshop pack. Unticked means it is public, while ticked means that it is hidden from all users.

Please note that you must agree to the Steam Workshop's terms of service before being allowed to upload a Workshop Item. Click the link at the bottom of the menu to accept these terms.

You can update a category that you've already uploaded to the Workshop from this menu!

Most of the fields here are the same as the "Create" menu and behave in the same way!

The Update menu has one extra field called "Update Notes" - here you can write what you changed in this update and users will see those as patch notes.