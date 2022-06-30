【2022.6.30th】Update and Maintenance Notice

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear players:

Myth of Empires will undergo a temporary maintenance on June 30 from 23:00 to 01:00 UTC the following day (2 hours). Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

As for the problems reported by players, we are checking them accordingly, and the following problems have been updated and fixed as a priority:

Update

Added Gold Token/Gold Stamp (tentative name) exchange function at the Boundary Marker. You can consume Gold Stamp (tentative name) to extend the Boundary Marker's decay and protection time, auto-purchase function is also available.

Optimization

optimized different types of outfit items can be sold on the Gold Token market. optimized the specific location information of deceased mounts in some UI.

Bugs fixed

Fixed translations on saving warriors' horses into Guild Depot. Fixed abnormal deductions on Common Skill Proficiency under certain circumstances. Fixed warriors' skill Art of Provocation - Sensitive Face could be triggered by friendlies. Fixed dropped items could be destroyed manually.

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service.

Thank you again for your support!