Global update V 0.1.4.0

In the course of long development, together with the team, we decided to divide the game into a classic version and a hard version.

classic version:

fog disabled

snowfall disabled

home totem is disabled, now it does not need to be replenished

chest gives 3 times more coins

monster waves reduced by three

the "lords" summoning totem is no longer hidden and can be activated at any time

the hard version remains the same.

Many players experienced negativity, not understanding the process of the game itself and what needs to be done, we decided that the classic version of the game will allow users to enjoy the game completely, easing the complexity and relaxing and enjoying the game

other innovations:

instead of the usual "esc" when you press in the game, there will be a menu for settings (be careful, the game is not paused)

the volume of the music is lowered by 50% and too high sounds are also removed.

thanks to all winter players for contributing to the game!