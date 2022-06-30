 Skip to content

GameMaker Studio 2 Web update for 30 June 2022

2022.6 Release

Patchnotes via Steam Community

June’s release brings Feather for everyone who wants to try it, and includes lots of fixes for Feather and also the current Syntax Errors system; adds 5 more Filter types you can use in your games; introduces more functionality when creating and using your extensions; brings microphone support to the Opera GX target; changes the Switch crash-reporter to be Nintendo’s own system; and fixes a number of issues with the collision system.

Be aware that this release updates the SDK versions you will need for a number of platforms - almost all consoles require newer versions now and also you might need to update your NDK for Android YYC - so please do see the Required SDKs FAQ for further information.

Please also review the whole of the IDE and the runtime notes carefully, as there are a lot of changes and things to be aware of in this new release.

Required SDKs FAQ
IDE Release Notes
Runtime Release Notes

