2022.6 Release

June’s release brings Feather for everyone who wants to try it, and includes lots of fixes for Feather and also the current Syntax Errors system; adds 5 more Filter types you can use in your games; introduces more functionality when creating and using your extensions; brings microphone support to the Opera GX target; changes the Switch crash-reporter to be Nintendo’s own system; and fixes a number of issues with the collision system.

Be aware that this release updates the SDK versions you will need for a number of platforms - almost all consoles require newer versions now and also you might need to update your NDK for Android YYC - so please do see the Required SDKs FAQ for further information.

Please also review the whole of the IDE and the runtime notes carefully, as there are a lot of changes and things to be aware of in this new release.

