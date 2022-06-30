SCUM - Patch 0.7.9.49093 & Danny Trejo Character Pack!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1990860/SCUM_Danny_Trejo_Character_Pack/

Play as the legend himself!

In this DLC you get to play as the legendary Danny Trejo! Including the complete model, special clothing and specific weapon. Dominate the island and hear the cheers of millions as you bring the bad in badass.

Key features:

Complete character model - A complete player model of Danny Trejo adaptable to all body types and adorned with the legendary tattoos.

- A complete player model of Danny Trejo adaptable to all body types and adorned with the legendary tattoos. Voice acted actions and taunts - With a complete voice pack recorded by the legend himself, every action will be played out in his voice. And the new added voice taunts will make sure you have options to put salt on injury for those unfortunate enough to come across your sights.

- With a complete voice pack recorded by the legend himself, every action will be played out in his voice. And the new added voice taunts will make sure you have options to put salt on injury for those unfortunate enough to come across your sights. Special clothing - Inspired by the most popular roles from Danny Trejo, you will be dropped on the island in style.

- Inspired by the most popular roles from Danny Trejo, you will be dropped on the island in style. The legendary machete - One of the most iconic weapons of the popular culture is here dropping with its rightful owner. Whether you need it for crafting or ehm... population control it will never fail you.

You might be wondering, hey what if I wanna play as Danny Trejo but do not wanna loose my character progress as well? Worry not dear friends we have you covered.

The Doctor NPC now has new service to provide! Plastic surgery.

That is right, straight from the pages of Hollywood you can now alter the appearance of your character even after creation. Simply get to the trader and you will find the new services option on the trade menu.

For owners of the DLC your first transformation is free.

Then on checkout you will get a popup where you can choose your new look!

Badabim badabum you are now a new person!

Another page from the Hollywood book is that every other change of appearance is expensive as all hell. So don't expect you will be able to become Ethan Hunt anytime soon.

Fixed the bug where the plane audio was not affected by the effect audio slider.

Fixed the bug where players was able to unload ammo from the M1 Garand with the clip remaining in the weapon.

Fixed the bug where player would get stuck in iron sights view after changing scopes and aiming.

Fixed the bug where hair would not grow.

Fixed the bug where body part affliction on the HUD would not show if bleeding injury has suppressed bleeding which causes infection.

Fixed the bug that caused a reset of trading table localization data.

Level design bugfixing.