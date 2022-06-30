Playtest Build 3

Ability to see more info about users Highscores and their Customized ship! | which comes with a new way to save highscores that will clear your current ones unfortunately(but I did not clear the Leaderboards yet) | Working Steam Leaderboards !

The whole Save system has been revamped using a new addon, your old saves should be able to port fine to it

New Module inventory - Slots for Modules & Skills

Powerup timers now sum up after collecting the same powerup multiple times

Armored & Fragile statuses now work as intended | Fragile cuts off your defense by half | Armored multiplies it by 1.5 | Player now starts out with 2 defense in Arcade

With those changes comes also slight balancing of the default Health and Energy values

Distance between the Player and mouse used to calculate Matrix, Accelerator etc is now being capped inside the playfield so going of the screen will not affect them anymore

The Fuel mechanic is now a Status effect that deals damage when your moving when out of Energy(still taking Energy for moving), you have it on infinitely in Hardcore

3 new status effects NoHeal - preventing you from healing at all

LifeSteal - allowing you to steal actual Health from Living enemies which is equal to the damage you dealt

Thorns - shooting laser spikes in a circle when you get hit

Improved Main Menu - the ship is shooting at buttons after clicking, and opening customization data blows it up, after quitting the whole screen blows up; just some more juice

A way to identify Overheating - a orange overlay shader on the ship

Fixed Healing Drone not shooting Heal Pellets at all