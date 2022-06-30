-
Ability to see more info about users Highscores and their Customized ship! | which comes with a new way to save highscores that will clear your current ones unfortunately(but I did not clear the Leaderboards yet) | Working Steam Leaderboards !
-
The whole Save system has been revamped using a new addon, your old saves should be able to port fine to it
-
New Module inventory - Slots for Modules & Skills
-
Powerup timers now sum up after collecting the same powerup multiple times
-
Armored & Fragile statuses now work as intended | Fragile cuts off your defense by half | Armored multiplies it by 1.5 | Player now starts out with 2 defense in Arcade
-
With those changes comes also slight balancing of the default Health and Energy values
-
Distance between the Player and mouse used to calculate Matrix, Accelerator etc is now being capped inside the playfield so going of the screen will not affect them anymore
-
The Fuel mechanic is now a Status effect that deals damage when your moving when out of Energy(still taking Energy for moving), you have it on infinitely in Hardcore
-
3 new status effects
- NoHeal - preventing you from healing at all
- LifeSteal - allowing you to steal actual Health from Living enemies which is equal to the damage you dealt
- Thorns - shooting laser spikes in a circle when you get hit
-
Improved Main Menu - the ship is shooting at buttons after clicking, and opening customization data blows it up, after quitting the whole screen blows up; just some more juice
-
A way to identify Overheating - a orange overlay shader on the ship
-
Fixed Healing Drone not shooting Heal Pellets at all
-
Fixed Customizable trails not appearing
SSS222 Playtest update for 30 June 2022
Playtest Build 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update