 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SSS222 Playtest update for 30 June 2022

Playtest Build 3

Share · View all patches · Build 9036455 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Ability to see more info about users Highscores and their Customized ship! | which comes with a new way to save highscores that will clear your current ones unfortunately(but I did not clear the Leaderboards yet) | Working Steam Leaderboards !

  • The whole Save system has been revamped using a new addon, your old saves should be able to port fine to it

  • New Module inventory - Slots for Modules & Skills

  • Powerup timers now sum up after collecting the same powerup multiple times

  • Armored & Fragile statuses now work as intended | Fragile cuts off your defense by half | Armored multiplies it by 1.5 | Player now starts out with 2 defense in Arcade

  • With those changes comes also slight balancing of the default Health and Energy values

  • Distance between the Player and mouse used to calculate Matrix, Accelerator etc is now being capped inside the playfield so going of the screen will not affect them anymore

  • The Fuel mechanic is now a Status effect that deals damage when your moving when out of Energy(still taking Energy for moving), you have it on infinitely in Hardcore

  • 3 new status effects

    • NoHeal - preventing you from healing at all
    • LifeSteal - allowing you to steal actual Health from Living enemies which is equal to the damage you dealt
    • Thorns - shooting laser spikes in a circle when you get hit

  • Improved Main Menu - the ship is shooting at buttons after clicking, and opening customization data blows it up, after quitting the whole screen blows up; just some more juice

  • A way to identify Overheating - a orange overlay shader on the ship

  • Fixed Healing Drone not shooting Heal Pellets at all

  • Fixed Customizable trails not appearing

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link