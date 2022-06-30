[Development Blog] New features of the upcoming season. Part 5



Hello!

Today we release the final development blog about the upcoming season. Some of you have guessed correctly that we are going to finally show a new cabin and, possibly, a new module. Let’s find out more about these parts!

We remind you that all the new features described in the “Developer blog” are not final and may be changed before they are introduced into the game or may not make it into the game at all. This applies not only to information about possible unique features of new parts, but also to the appearance of the parts themselves.

Passive defence module of legendary rarity



With this module, the vital parts of your armoured car will be safely protected! The device uses power nodes — special welding points that provide an additional bonus to the parts that are attached to them. The new module is able to absorb half of the damage dealt to parts that are attached to its power nodes.

The module can only absorb a certain amount of damage, i.e. the absorption resource is limited.

If the damage that the module absorbs doesn’t exceed or is not equal to the absorption threshold, then the resource is gradually restored if no damage is dealt to the parts attached to the module. Taking damage interrupts the recharging process.

If the damage absorbed by the module exceeds the absorption resource, then the excess damage is dealt to the module itself. In this case, the module recharges and the defence resource will not be available until it is completed.

Let’s analyze everything with examples (all numerical values are provided only to make the examples more understandable):

Example 1

Let’s assume that the absorption resource of the module is 200 pts.

The enemy fires at your weapon, which is attached to the module’s power node and deals 100 damage.

The weapon receives 50 damage, and the remaining 50 pts. are consumed by the module’s resource. Its absorption resource is reduced from 200 pts. to 150.

If the module doesn’t absorb any damage again within a few seconds, its resource begins to gradually restore back to 200 pts.

Example 2

The enemy fires at your weapon, which is attached to the module’s power node and deals 600 damage.

The weapon receives 300 damage, and the remaining 300 pts. are absorbed by the module. But, because its resource is limited to 200 pts., it absorbs only these 200 and the remaining 100 pts. deal direct damage to its durability. In this case, the module is deactivated until the resource is fully restored and will be able to absorb damage again only after the recharge is complete.

Lightweight legendary cabin



If you compare the parameters of the new cabin with the ones of “Griffon”, you will not notice any striking differences. The cabin has a slightly higher maximum speed, but a slightly lower tonnage and mass limit. The cabin is not as durable as “Griffon”, but at the same time, it is noticeably lighter. And the main “feature” of the cabin is, of course, its perk.

As you know, there are a lot of parts in the game that impose various negative effects on opponents. Such effects, for example, include: heating of parts, slowing down an armoured car and weapon rotation, shells that are attached to the vehicle and explode after a while, etc.

Now imagine that in the heat of battle you can ignore all these effects and, as if nothing had happened, circle around the enemy at the same speed and/or not be afraid that the vehicle parts will receive increased damage from heating.

All this is possible with the new cabin! Its perk not only removes all negative effects from your armoured car, but also makes the car immune to them for the entire time while the perk is active. The same applies to enemy shells that are attached to your armoured car: they will be automatically destroyed. Once used, the perk recharges for a certain amount of time.

New structural parts

In the new season, each player will be able to get the left and right versions of two new structural parts: “APC fender” and “Turret vault”.





New decorations

We haven’t forgotten about those survivors who always strive to assemble the most authentic cars. New neon lights and side mirrors will be at your service!





This concludes our series of devblogs about the upcoming update “Big chase”. We remind you that the season is planned to be launched in the middle of July. In case there are any balance tweaks or other important changes planned for this update, we’ll be sure to inform you about it in our news.

