Build 9036341 · Last edited 30 June 2022 – 17:09:17 UTC

Bug fixing for this week🪲

A few fixes this week, we are working on bigger things but it's too soon to share ːsteamhappyː

Steam Deck compatibility tweaks

Fixed incorrect button labels

Fixed incorrect weapon positioning in some vehicles

More features and fixes are coming up in the next weeks!

