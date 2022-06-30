 Skip to content

Stuntfest - World Tour update for 30 June 2022

We Do Our Own Stunts: THQ Nordic Announces Stuntfest - World Tour

Vienna, Austria, June, 30th, 2022: Hands firmly gripping the steering wheel, tensed muscles, sharpened senses, the adrenaline kicking in – Ready, set, EJECT! THQ Nordic’s next stunt brings players back on the track and in the air with the traveling action sports game Stuntfest - World Tour Developed by Pow Wow Entertainment, Stuntfest - World Tour is coming to PC later this year.

Stuntfest - World Tour combines racing, crashing, and destruction with a unique aimed ejection mechanism. 18 players compete against each other in an elimination-based stunt show through various nerve-wrecking game modes. The goal? To shine on stage and become the winner of the festival! Characters turn into living bullets, ejected out of the vehicles, and catapulted hundreds of meters through the air. The players maintain control when maneuvering their character while hurtling over vast distances and after crashing through huge obstacles. Up in the air, the players can take advantage of quirky gadgets to reach secret shortcuts and turn the tables at the last second. And the best part: Recover after a high jump and dive back into the next vehicle on the road!

Need a break from the action? Meet up and fool around in the Stuntfest - World Tour arena, a vast festival area where you can flex your reflexes and surround yourself with other kindred stunt buddies. Use the pit in the backstage area to upgrade and customize your car or character and become the next champion of the insane Stuntshow tournament!

