Update with some corrections and additions

-Some keyboard key names in the guide display, etc. have been changed.

(Keypad4" is now "Numpad 4", "Alpha1" is now "1 key", etc.)

-Traditional Chinese translation has been added.

-The behavior of the viewpoint change has been partially corrected.

-The platform display on Komano Line No. 1 on train 2066 has been corrected from "local Out-of-service" to no Indication.

