 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Caligula Effect 2 update for 8 July 2022

[(Ver. 1.0.1)Patch notes]

Share · View all patches · Build 9036133 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your continued support of "The Caligula Effect 2".
We have released a patch that implements the following fixes and adjustments.
We apologize for causing an inconvenience, but we would appreciate it if you could download the patch.

Adjustments
・"3840x2160" has been added to the preset resolution choices.
・ DualSense Wireless Controller (PS5 Wireless Controller) compatibility has been added.
・ The default resolution has been changed from 1280x720 to 1920x1080.

Bug fixes
・ Fixed an issue where the UI during battles would remain hidden
・ Fixed an issue where the game would crash upon start up on full screen mode, under certain circumstances.
・ Fixed an issue where the game would crash when closing the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1933741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link