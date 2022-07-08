[(Ver. 1.0.1)Patch notes]

Thank you for your continued support of "The Caligula Effect 2".

We have released a patch that implements the following fixes and adjustments.

We apologize for causing an inconvenience, but we would appreciate it if you could download the patch.

Adjustments

・"3840x2160" has been added to the preset resolution choices.

・ DualSense Wireless Controller (PS5 Wireless Controller) compatibility has been added.

・ The default resolution has been changed from 1280x720 to 1920x1080.

Bug fixes

・ Fixed an issue where the UI during battles would remain hidden

・ Fixed an issue where the game would crash upon start up on full screen mode, under certain circumstances.

・ Fixed an issue where the game would crash when closing the game.