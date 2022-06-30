Play R103 Now!

Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 103 (R103), we offer a new underground scene, Grusk Factory, and the return of the Make a Difference store.
For those wishing to participate in any [community activities]('https://www.shroudoftheavatar.com/?page_id=35475'), upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the [Player Guide]('https://www.shroudoftheavatar.com/playerguide/') and [Known Issues]('https://www.shroudoftheavatar.com/knownissues/') for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.
- New Scene: Grusk Factory
- The Return of the Make a Difference Store
- Release 103 Patch Notes
- Latest News and Q&A July Livestreams
- Sales and Bonus Events
- Release 103 Subscriber Login Rewards
- July Login Rewards
