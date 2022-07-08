Early Access has Launched! v4.0.0

Welcome everyone to the Early Access launch of Lodestar!

There are too many additions and changes to cover in a single patch note so we'll cover what's there now and what's coming.

There Now

4 Planets

The rest of the game

Coming Soon

Additional planets. At least 2 "planets", could be a few more if you get your friends to buy the game.

Localization. If you want to help let us know on discord.

Features You Ask For On Discord. For real, we made dozens of features for Valgrave and Lodestar will be no different.

Bugfixes. We're sorry. We got all the ones we could find with our small team.

These are in no particular order and done by very different people so we'll work as hard and quickly as we can.

How You Can Help Make Lodestar Better

Reviews matter a lot. Positive or negative they teach us what we should do.

Telling Your Friends. We're a full independent game with no marketing budget. Hopefully the love and sweat we've dumped into it helps you become our marketer.

Get Involved on Discord. We're be responding a lot there. Get on in and fill up suggestions, feedback, and bug reports.

Disclaimer About Our Release Schedule

We launch fast and hard. That means we'll likely patch the game multiple times a week if not multiple times a day. Our patches are like X.X.X. The first X will let you know what planet is out. The second X increasing means a significant (probably requested) feature came out. The third X are the bug fixes.

We really appreciate you taking the time to try out Lodestar. It means the world to us. We're just a group of friends with other jobs who have put this game together with many countless late nights. <3

-Shaun "BlueFire" Randall