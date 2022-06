Share · View all patches · Build 9035858 · Last edited 30 June 2022 – 12:13:10 UTC by Wendy

Resolved black screen issues which occurred when players faced damage / had low morale.

Introduced dyslexia-friendly font options for French, German, Russian, Polish, Korean, Spanish and Portuguese Brazilian.

If you encounter any bugs during the game, please report them here for our team to investigate.

