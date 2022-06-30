Updated version 0.14

Version 0.15 :(2022.6.30)

Fixed:

● For a number of stubborn bugs (envoy BUG and can not attack the BUG) set up a number of detectors, such as detection report please feed back to the group, help improve.

● Fixed a bug where trade revenue was still displayed on the diplomatic table after the trade relationship was terminated.

● If the battle report is not read when saving, the bug of the earlier battle report will appear when reading the file.

● Fixed a bug where the queen might live in another side palace when the concubine moved.

● And some other detail bugs.

Optimization:

● Optimize the algorithm of palace rates.

● Continue to optimize the algorithms of war.

A power will not attack when its army morale is too low.

● Optimized and improved the quality of non-famous officials in the imperial examination list.

● Slightly reduced the bonus of blessing to Wenquxing on the next list.

● In addition to the influence of public opinion, high stability can also reduce the probability of bandits.

● Optimized the sum compensation algorithm.

● Optimization changed the motion of relocation to appear only once.

● Slightly reduced the natural longevity of emperors and their sons.

● [Longevity phase] Increased longevity from 8 to 16 years to 6 to 12 years.

● And some other details.

Add:

● Added the possibility of improving the quality of the next draft.

● Added possible reduction of city defense in combat. (Old archiving algorithms are inaccurate)