Update 1.1.1e: Various fixes and improvements

Build 9035812 · Last edited 30 June 2022 – 10:19:11 UTC by Wendy

Most important changes since last update:

New features:

•New road decals.

•New bricks wall prop.

•Added bullet whizz sound.

•Some other new sounds.

•New soviet props (Stalingrad DLC testers only).

•Added PTRD-41 AT rifle (Stalingrad DLC testers only).

Fixes:

•Fixed cutted off fire sound when reloading weapon sometimes.

•Fixed AI not always jumping immediatly off LCVPs.

•Fixes in localizations.

•Fixed balancing in Kos misisons.

•Various other fixes from 📢feedback Discord channel.