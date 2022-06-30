 Skip to content

Easy Red 2 update for 30 June 2022

Update 1.1.1e: Various fixes and improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9035812 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Most important changes since last update:

New features:
•New road decals.
•New bricks wall prop.
•Added bullet whizz sound.
•Some other new sounds.
•New soviet props (Stalingrad DLC testers only).
•Added PTRD-41 AT rifle (Stalingrad DLC testers only).

Fixes:
•Fixed cutted off fire sound when reloading weapon sometimes.
•Fixed AI not always jumping immediatly off LCVPs.
•Fixes in localizations.
•Fixed balancing in Kos misisons.
•Various other fixes from 📢feedback Discord channel.

