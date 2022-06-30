 Skip to content

NosTale update for 30 June 2022

[30.06. - 02.07.] 30% Discount on Perfume

[30.06. - 02.07.] 30% Discount on Perfume

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
NosTale and the World of Fragrance – smell incredible and save 30% today!

From 30.06. (11 AM CEST) until 02.07.2022 (11 AM CEST) you can get the following item at a special price:

Perfume

The NosTale Team

