Star Of The Show 2.0 Announcement / Bug-Fix Update #11

Hello, things have been quiet for a minute, I let the game be what it was for now, and I see some crashing issues, and hopefully they have been fixed. I'll be sharing some news as well, here!

**- Fixed an issue where the collision on the living room chairs didn't have any collision.

Potentially fixed a freezing issue when opening the evidence page.

Adjusted some textures to be less blurry.

Adjusted the police siren audio from being too loud. (Again.)

Potentially fixed an issue with the UI cutting off from the screen due to unsupported resolutions.**

Other than the changes above, I will hope to have content being started on for this game. Meaning new content, or even a rework of the house completely. I'd like to change the enemy and hiding system. Add new psychics and add more to the story to make it less hidden.

As well, another enemy who is very expressive.

Basically, to sum things up.

New Reworked Enemy System

New House Rework

New Enemy AI

Adding New Animations

Adding New Websites

And a bit more coming. Considering I just started doing the rework project, it will take some time. But some fixes will be coming along the way, too.

I would also like to say, the content of Star Of The Show 2.0 is going to be FREE. No DLC payment, everything about this project is now free.

You can join the Discord and ask some questions, or even suggest changes or ideas! I've added some ideas from certain players already, and even happy to add more. The slightest ideas will help!

https://discord.gg/ve59sG4

Thank you so much! Get out there, Detective!