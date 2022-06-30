0.8.42 patch released

A bunch of longstanding bug fixes and spectator mode fixes.
_[30.06.2022] 0.8.42a
updated: ctf_Tyrus, ctfCampsite
fixed spectator kicked after a minute
fixed new player joining Red when teams equal and Red is winning
fixed missing AutoShutdownAfterMatches in autoconfig.ini
fixed janky Start and Randomize button in Lobby
fixed spectator can start vote
fixed spectator messing up map votes
fixed votemap window not hiding if F* keys used
fixed votemap fails if player joins during vote
fixed spectators messing up FillBotsCount
flag pickup box has a bit more horizontal size
reverted to old mouse cursor behaviour on OSX/Linux
server greet window can be closed with jets key (RMB) or Esc
