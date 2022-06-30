0.8.42 patch released

A bunch of longstanding bug fixes and spectator mode fixes.

_[30.06.2022] 0.8.42a

updated: ctf_Tyrus, ctfCampsite

fixed spectator kicked after a minute

fixed new player joining Red when teams equal and Red is winning

fixed missing AutoShutdownAfterMatches in autoconfig.ini

fixed janky Start and Randomize button in Lobby

fixed spectator can start vote

fixed spectator messing up map votes

fixed votemap window not hiding if F* keys used

fixed votemap fails if player joins during vote

fixed spectators messing up FillBotsCount

flag pickup box has a bit more horizontal size

reverted to old mouse cursor behaviour on OSX/Linux

server greet window can be closed with jets key (RMB) or Esc