July 1 Update Announcement

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Commanders

We plan to perform a patch update on the server at 11:00(UTC+8) on July 01. The estimated update time is 8 hours.

Update details are as follows:

I. New tanks

Breda Tipo 61 V-200 AMX-65T P-51/105mm P.C. Recoilless

II. Iron Forge Event

During the event period, there will be two forge events for the following tanks:

V-200 AMX-65T

Both are obtainable through the forge event or can be exchanged with corresponding event items.

AMX-65T can also be bought from the event shop using vouchers.

V-200’s event item is [Mortar Shell] and the event item for AMX-65T is [Strong Cooling Fan], both obtainable through the forge event.

During the event period, each [White Steel Feather] can be exchanged for a [Mortar Shell] for a limited number of times.

Commanders who have the [Petrov Warrant] active can obtain a number of [Mortar Shell] by pressing the Time-limited Award button in the Award section of [Hunting Missions].

The two event items can also be exchanged for the following rewards:

Mortar Shell: 1x Marching Rucksack (Limited to 1 time)

Strong Cooling Fan: 1x Fate Pin (Limited to 1 time)

A Marching Rucksack contains:

2x Fate Pin

450x of each: Wreck, Secret Plan, Processor, Test Doll

36 000x Codon

210x Second-hand Material

10x Occult Jellyfish

III. Additional rewards from purchasing gold

During the event, you will receive double the amount of [Petrov Warrants] from purchasing gold.

Purchasing [Small Bag of Gold] grants 2 [Petrov Warrants]

Purchasing [Big Bag of Gold] grants 2 [Petrov Warrants]

Purchasing [Small Box of Gold] grants 4 [Petrov Warrants]

Purchasing [Big Box of Gold] grants 6 [Petrov Warrants]

IV. Special packages

A wide variety of packages to be browsed at your leisure. There’s always something for you. (Note: the limit for S7 equipment purchase with gold and corn has been reset, and an SPAA metal maiden Special Elite package has been added.)

V. New skins

Banquet Dress (KV-5)

Can be bought with vouchers in the Avatar Supply store during the event period.

VI. Additional rewards from iron forge and aluminum forge

During the event period, each use of the iron forge will guarantee you a [Prion Fossil] which can be exchanged for a random number of Wrecks, Secret Plans, Processors, Test Dolls, or Codon in the Fossil Exchange section of the Exchange shop. Using the aluminum forge will also guarantee you a random amount of Rainbow Oxamide.

VII. Data adjustment

IS-7 Heavy Tank: Increased evasion and Fire Res. KV-5: Increased evasion and Crit Def. BT-42: Increased evasion and detection. Granted Armored Wheeled chassis instead of the Wheeled chassis. Spahpanzer II Luchs: Increased durability, stealth, and Crit Res. MBT-70: Increased durability growth, detection, and Fire Res. Granted HP DP JS engine instead of the HT DP engine. Object 911: Adjusted main gun name. Granted QFAT Mag ammo. F-82 Twin Mustang: Increased evasion and stealth. P51 Mustang: Increased stealth.

9.P.108A Piaggio: Increased penetration, stealth, targeting, and evasion.

VIII. Attire names adjustment

Several attire names have been adjusted for accuracy.