The Curse of Moon Quay is Now Available!

Batten down the hatches survivors, we got another swell update for you! In one of our largest updates to date, we've got all kinds of good stuff for you today.
The Curse of Moon Quay
Someone has been meddling... or should we say, monkeying around with the forces of the Constant, leaving an unstable rift between worlds in their wake. With new sea-faring foes, creatures and resources now free to pour into the Survivors' world, the ocean is more dangerous than ever before... but is this just the start of what's to come?
Once again, thanks to everybody that helped us with bugs and feedback during the beta!
For New Features see the spoiler below:
-
New Moon Quay Island and inhabitants.
-
Ocean Privateers.
-
New upgrades for boating:
- Grass Boat
- Kelp Bumper
- Shell Bumper
- Cannon and Cannonballs
- Rudder
- Trawler
- Polly Roger's Hat
-
Docks
-
Nautopilot and Nautopilot Beacon
-
New perspectives on life.
Additional Changes:
-
Map controls will now be more intuitive.
-
Zooming will now focus on the cursor.
- An option in the advanced settings can be used to disable this feature.
-
Zooming in and out will now be smooth.
- An option in the advanced settings controls how fast zooming is.
-
Rotating the map will be around the current location and not the player.
-
Controllers will see a smooth directional panning experience.
-
Panning the map will try to keep a portion of the map visible on the center of the screen.
-
Some mods that interact with the map or create new map instances may need to be updated for some of these features to work.
-
-
Favorite food bonus now takes into account Warly’s spices.
- Mods that require a spiced food will still function as expected. Having an affinity for a spiced variant and a regular food item will use whichever gives the most benefit.
-
Cactus and Oasis Cactus have been added to world regrowth.
-
Reeds and Cactus now have settings for world regrowth.
-
Big Woby will now eat the food given to her instead of staring at it.
New Twitch Drops
The Abandoned Ship Boat is the final skin to be added to the Nautical Collection. For a list of participating streamers, please see the spoiler below.
melonggo https://twitch.tv/melonggo
Jusley https://twitch.tv/Jusley
mino2ne1 https://twitch.tv/mino2ne1
nanoenten https://twitch.tv/nanoenten
MrMNWorm https://twitch.tv/MrMNWorm
MehAngie https://twitch.tv/MehAngie
sayo_124 https://twitch.tv/sayo_124
Neko_D https://twitch.tv/Neko_D
GrandHenks https://twitch.tv/GrandHenks
SamSquanch007 https://twitch.tv/SamSquanch007
Fae_Lunae https://twitch.tv/Fae_Lunae
sase1125 https://twitch.tv/sase1125
Fjorvarr https://twitch.tv/Fjorvarr
VibrantMango https://twitch.tv/VibrantMango
roen_a https://twitch.tv/roen_a
ThiemiMaki https://twitch.tv/ThiemiMaki
Drmindbenderphd https://twitch.tv/Drmindbenderphd
LaHoraDeLaPurga https://twitch.tv/LaHoraDeLaPurga
MacK_ZH https://twitch.tv/MacK_ZH
blablatv https://twitch.tv/blablatv
donju4nn https://twitch.tv/donju4nn
dangrape https://twitch.tv/dangrape
pan_kawia https://twitch.tv/pan_kawia
thexus00 https://twitch.tv/thexus00
newvertex https://twitch.tv/newvertex
Sakura_Ikari https://twitch.tv/Sakura_Ikari
qmarceline https://twitch.tv/qmarceline
gabogabo https://twitch.tv/gabogabo
Kyreelle https://twitch.tv/Kyreelle
doppel_g https://twitch.tv/doppel_g
Nigaito01 https://twitch.tv/Nigaito01
ellenzeras https://twitch.tv/ellenzeras
WhiteVivian https://twitch.tv/WhiteVivian
bayonewitch https://twitch.tv/bayonewitch
SpiderLeWiki https://twitch.tv/SpiderLeWiki
Rasenc https://twitch.tv/Rasenc
brunosystemyt https://twitch.tv/brunosystemyt
SweetTeaPudding https://twitch.tv/SweetTeaPudding
ggorida https://twitch.tv/ggorida
cricketco1 https://twitch.tv/cricketco1
TissuemanTV https://twitch.tv/TissuemanTV
Roztargany https://twitch.tv/Roztargany
KamioSparkle8 https://twitch.tv/KamioSparkle8
Festa_do_Hephesto https://twitch.tv/Festa_do_Hephesto
wkdrlzh https://twitch.tv/wkdrlzh
MaybeMinx https://twitch.tv/MaybeMinx
ururu_h https://twitch.tv/ururu_h
PatashnikPok https://twitch.tv/PatashnikPok
mrwigwag https://twitch.tv/mrwigwag
loiracanhota https://twitch.tv/loiracanhota
SirToastyT https://twitch.tv/SirToastyT
missbaechu https://twitch.tv/missbaechu
Qumancio https://twitch.tv/Qumancio
BengalaGames https://twitch.tv/BengalaGames
KnottaHooker https://twitch.tv/KnottaHooker
Mauvie_tv https://twitch.tv/Mauvie_tv
vu84mida https://twitch.tv/vu84mida
lakhnish_monster https://twitch.tv/lakhnish_monster
juli_ya__ https://twitch.tv/juli_ya__
gyulmungstudio https://twitch.tv/gyulmungstudio
CiriNine https://twitch.tv/CiriNine
guarapix https://twitch.tv/guarapix
Gemini_Panda_620 https://twitch.tv/Gemini_Panda_620
GCFungus https://twitch.tv/GCFungus
JimmCee https://twitch.tv/JimmCee
SouthernWiz https://twitch.tv/SouthernWiz
Torakshik https://twitch.tv/Torakshik
Spudmanst https://twitch.tv/Spudmanst
axweel https://twitch.tv/axweel
ShadowPuppy15 https://twitch.tv/ShadowPuppy15
ta_twa https://twitch.tv/ta_twa
TigerGirlly https://twitch.tv/TigerGirlly
The_Dancing_Dragon_Tavern https://twitch.tv/The_Dancing_Dragon_Tavern
CharS_Extreme_Gaming https://twitch.tv/CharS_Extreme_Gaming
selibonne https://twitch.tv/selibonne
MisutoM https://twitch.tv/MisutoM
venusianpeach https://twitch.tv/venusianpeach
marleemcfly https://twitch.tv/marleemcfly
Pyruz https://twitch.tv/Pyruz
dondabals https://twitch.tv/dondabals
otshibe https://twitch.tv/otshibe
VladouTV https://twitch.tv/VladouTV
ZeroOhNo https://twitch.tv/ZeroOhNo
canaldoquimica https://twitch.tv/canaldoquimica
BulbahBulbah https://twitch.tv/BulbahBulbah
FreyaMaluk https://twitch.tv/FreyaMaluk
belkaZoey https://twitch.tv/belkaZoey
Griver84 https://twitch.tv/Griver84
Yani1917 https://twitch.tv/Yani1917
yangwlstjd https://twitch.tv/yangwlstjd
SurviveThisGame https://twitch.tv/SurviveThisGame
zooy10o https://twitch.tv/zooy10o
Moka_gmr https://twitch.tv/Moka_gmr
Melonsicle https://twitch.tv/Melonsicle
NicoSobreviviente https://twitch.tv/NicoSobreviviente
eymiih https://twitch.tv/eymiih
YAMI_X_X https://twitch.tv/YAMI_X_X
willmanci https://twitch.tv/willmanci
LEXXrus85 https://twitch.tv/LEXXrus85
halfbraincell https://twitch.tv/halfbraincell
Vanilleotter https://twitch.tv/Vanilleotter
ryukamiya https://twitch.tv/ryukamiya
speakersbleed https://twitch.tv/speakersbleed
PurpleSquirtleTV https://twitch.tv/PurpleSquirtleTV
gutooss https://twitch.tv/gutooss
spacebabe https://twitch.tv/spacebabe
Swokiie https://twitch.tv/Swokiie
sanwyn https://twitch.tv/sanwyn
Unorthodogg https://twitch.tv/Unorthodogg
DrDantheArcherMan https://twitch.tv/DrDantheArcherMan
Tyenk https://twitch.tv/Tyenk
azone24 https://twitch.tv/azone24
piachuz https://twitch.tv/piachuz
MagnumOfSpades https://twitch.tv/MagnumOfSpades
VJM75 https://twitch.tv/VJM75
OntariOso https://twitch.tv/OntariOso
Minyugal https://twitch.tv/Minyugal
Halstatt https://twitch.tv/Halstatt
DragonsBreath9 https://twitch.tv/DragonsBreath9
Melerickk https://twitch.tv/Melerickk
Ucella https://twitch.tv/Ucella
Minertoast https://twitch.tv/Minertoast
OldFashionedPlays https://twitch.tv/OldFashionedPlays
hiiso https://twitch.tv/hiiso
AutummXO https://twitch.tv/AutummXO
somegamer420 https://twitch.tv/somegamer420
Mtijger https://twitch.tv/Mtijger
lendonnn https://twitch.tv/lendonnn
Henrique11 https://twitch.tv/Henrique11
tieffeline https://twitch.tv/tieffeline
JustMaybeGaming https://twitch.tv/JustMaybeGaming
InstantNoodles https://twitch.tv/InstantNoodles
kagekokko https://twitch.tv/kagekokko
hantears https://twitch.tv/hantears
JazzyStarves https://twitch.tv/JazzyStarves
eternal_grudge https://twitch.tv/eternal_grudge
Nikkih0424 https://twitch.tv/Nikkih0424
Rhialia https://twitch.tv/Rhialia
telliam https://twitch.tv/telliam
hakowl https://twitch.tv/hakowl
kadimtaverna https://twitch.tv/kadimtaverna
binari1849 https://twitch.tv/binari1849
Restobtw https://twitch.tv/Restobtw
ToNiO1826 https://twitch.tv/ToNiO1826
rollingburbur https://twitch.tv/rollingburbur
yadorigi6s https://twitch.tv/yadorigi6s
Legokirbytwin https://twitch.tv/Legokirbytwin
killerham https://twitch.tv/killerham
nyanako https://twitch.tv/nyanako
Thalz https://twitch.tv/Thalz
shurashi https://twitch.tv/shurashi
choler_ka https://twitch.tv/choler_ka
Keizoworld https://twitch.tv/Keizoworld
Phyrexxian https://twitch.tv/Phyrexxian
Wespenkoenigin https://twitch.tv/Wespenkoenigin
ogait87 https://twitch.tv/ogait87
catstar101 https://twitch.tv/catstar101
nabuchann https://twitch.tv/nabuchann
mixjesusx98 https://twitch.tv/mixjesusx98
krythias https://twitch.tv/krythias
mr_dstacos https://twitch.tv/mr_dstacos
belune_bm https://twitch.tv/belune_bm
smallyx https://twitch.tv/smallyx
prunus_sen https://twitch.tv/prunus_sen
Parzival_T https://twitch.tv/Parzival_T
Lukeester https://twitch.tv/Lukeester
ImminentXD https://twitch.tv/ImminentXD
MizaSparrow https://twitch.tv/MizaSparrow
sweetdreamsslip https://twitch.tv/sweetdreamsslip
trochilidae1 https://twitch.tv/trochilidae1
lightningkuno https://twitch.tv/lightningkuno
ENERHEL https://twitch.tv/ENERHEL
Ucella https://twitch.tv/Ucella
samreio https://twitch.tv/samreio
srkevz https://twitch.tv/srkevz
massolkim https://twitch.tv/massolkim
ElectronBee https://twitch.tv/ElectronBee
WesleyCaribe https://twitch.tv/WesleyCaribe
JadeSilk https://twitch.tv/JadeSilk
tarunio https://twitch.tv/tarunio
E4s2c0 https://twitch.tv/E4s2c0
alfasou https://twitch.tv/alfasou
WonGe https://twitch.tv/WonGe
ameetista https://twitch.tv/ameetista
Rhovious https://twitch.tv/Rhovious
DizzyDizaster https://twitch.tv/DizzyDizaster
juhyouscov https://twitch.tv/juhyouscov
KingAllonsy https://twitch.tv/KingAllonsy
Tiberian39 https://twitch.tv/Tiberian39
sawchuk519 https://twitch.tv/sawchuk519
Puffist1k https://twitch.tv/Puffist1k
jermaine668 https://twitch.tv/jermaine668
EmiiDesuNe https://twitch.tv/EmiiDesuNe
lucyfitzpatrick https://twitch.tv/lucyfitzpatrick
Depofig https://twitch.tv/Depofig
FattMattBR https://twitch.tv/FattMattBR
disl3xo https://twitch.tv/disl3xo
VintageDreamzz https://twitch.tv/VintageDreamzz
melmoplays https://twitch.tv/melmoplays
RusPutin84 https://twitch.tv/RusPutin84
myhidy https://twitch.tv/myhidy
squishat https://twitch.tv/squishat
littlevillain0 https://twitch.tv/littlevillain0
Whaskalmanik https://twitch.tv/Whaskalmanik
KRULMOM https://twitch.tv/KRULMOM
theRETAKEREPLAY https://twitch.tv/theRETAKEREPLAY
ThornyCube5 https://twitch.tv/ThornyCube5
yakutyan https://twitch.tv/yakutyan
thehatterafterdark https://twitch.tv/thehatterafterdark
Belleficent https://twitch.tv/Belleficent
podal000 https://twitch.tv/podal000
ShalliestGames https://twitch.tv/ShalliestGames
Selestiyaa https://twitch.tv/Selestiyaa
umReplicante https://twitch.tv/umReplicante
wirai_vv https://twitch.tv/wirai_vv
quirkygeek17 https://twitch.tv/quirkygeek17
TimNight https://twitch.tv/TimNight
giefeefee https://twitch.tv/giefeefee
NanaCreative https://twitch.tv/NanaCreative
hellomeliberry https://twitch.tv/hellomeliberry
mrpitta https://twitch.tv/mrpitta
Lycasta https://twitch.tv/Lycasta
Greedy_Gabriel https://twitch.tv/Greedy_Gabriel
SirWorran https://twitch.tv/SirWorran
Argonath7 https://twitch.tv/Argonath7
mynajoia https://twitch.tv/mynajoia
ElClubDeJavi https://twitch.tv/ElClubDeJavi
yuricahanatan7 https://twitch.tv/yuricahanatan7
ElTacoWard https://twitch.tv/ElTacoWard
everyenvy https://twitch.tv/everyenvy
grafinia_de_gertruda https://twitch.tv/grafinia_de_gertruda
Ganxet8 https://twitch.tv/Ganxet8
nicobrony https://twitch.tv/nicobrony
JackKantus https://twitch.tv/JackKantus
EnfadHada https://twitch.tv/EnfadHada
WereOtterTV https://twitch.tv/WereOtterTV
glermz https://twitch.tv/glermz
Mei_Otonashi https://twitch.tv/Mei_Otonashi
Fennekinha https://twitch.tv/Fennekinha
aletzsoda https://twitch.tv/aletzsoda
Fogao https://twitch.tv/Fogao
inandratv https://twitch.tv/inandratv
TheCursedWisp https://twitch.tv/TheCursedWisp
Rickfernello https://twitch.tv/Rickfernello
jjalmong https://twitch.tv/jjalmong
AnteaGames https://twitch.tv/AnteaGames
SluggishSkywalker https://twitch.tv/SluggishSkywalker
FTLAK https://twitch.tv/FTLAK
NaNdagos https://twitch.tv/NaNdagos
yakumorappy https://twitch.tv/yakumorappy
LeGoulot https://twitch.tv/LeGoulot
UNe1st https://twitch.tv/UNe1st
DewSteeZyz https://twitch.tv/DewSteeZyz
luques https://twitch.tv/luques
ps9211192 https://twitch.tv/ps9211192
AllFunNGamez https://twitch.tv/AllFunNGamez
pumpkinandpig https://twitch.tv/pumpkinandpig
Milkakit https://twitch.tv/Milkakit
myoungday https://twitch.tv/myoungday
OsJogadeiros https://twitch.tv/OsJogadeiros
Akamiya https://twitch.tv/Akamiya
varenechkimoyi https://twitch.tv/varenechkimoyi
KaiJiieow https://twitch.tv/KaiJiieow
NopeBoxArt https://twitch.tv/NopeBoxArt
ZombraLyker https://twitch.tv/ZombraLyker
Thecatme https://twitch.tv/Thecatme
FrostyDessert https://twitch.tv/FrostyDessert
MissMonicaPlays https://twitch.tv/MissMonicaPlays
Fly_Diiqqiidy https://twitch.tv/Fly_Diiqqiidy
LePuFe https://twitch.tv/LePuFe
KonanAmaya https://twitch.tv/KonanAmaya
Xemandeen https://twitch.tv/Xemandeen
diim4iik https://twitch.tv/diim4iik
Lineallstar https://twitch.tv/Lineallstar
starrystoryshark https://twitch.tv/starrystoryshark
itsMIXnMAX https://twitch.tv/itsMIXnMAX
longshot_plays https://twitch.tv/longshot_plays
leopugs https://twitch.tv/leopugs
jammerqueen https://twitch.tv/jammerqueen
piachuz https://twitch.tv/piachuz
MP98xD https://twitch.tv/MP98xD
yo_mataattana https://twitch.tv/yo_mataattana
zenggurr https://twitch.tv/zenggurr
KujaGames https://twitch.tv/KujaGames
daniibeats https://twitch.tv/daniibeats
Chairoid https://twitch.tv/Chairoid
heypesky https://twitch.tv/heypesky
mihwa00 https://twitch.tv/mihwa00
miyako_baba https://twitch.tv/miyako_baba
JBobOfficial https://twitch.tv/JBobOfficial
CatPerson95 https://twitch.tv/CatPerson95
VayViene https://twitch.tv/VayViene
thaylhama https://twitch.tv/thaylhama
wkdrlzh https://twitch.tv/wkdrlzh
Wappo777 https://twitch.tv/Wappo777
kandyklown https://twitch.tv/kandyklown
RayOgra https://twitch.tv/RayOgra
Ahbiga https://twitch.tv/Ahbiga
PrimitiveNomad https://twitch.tv/PrimitiveNomad
angelio6 https://twitch.tv/angelio6
MuJla9l_6aHguTka https://twitch.tv/MuJla9l_6aHguTka
mongs5959 https://twitch.tv/mongs5959
Lem0ncurD https://twitch.tv/Lem0ncurD
AshanGG https://twitch.tv/AshanGG
NachoAVGgamer https://twitch.tv/NachoAVGgamer
TizPlays https://twitch.tv/TizPlays
JessCharde https://twitch.tv/JessCharde
eiusmodi https://twitch.tv/eiusmodi
PoissonDuJello https://twitch.tv/PoissonDuJello
Morphiac https://twitch.tv/Morphiac
ashleyawoww https://twitch.tv/ashleyawoww
Sqirls https://twitch.tv/Sqirls
fan777 https://twitch.tv/fan_777_
MrRichardREPLAY https://twitch.tv/MrRichardREPLAY
Eleonnoree https://twitch.tv/Eleonnoree
yuukixd https://twitch.tv/yuukixd
Redfox_2012 https://twitch.tv/Redfox_2012
FinalTraumatic https://twitch.tv/FinalTraumatic
SpudsGamingHD https://twitch.tv/SpudsGamingHD
ThiemiMaki https://twitch.tv/ThiemiMaki
Limbocato https://twitch.tv/Limbocato
Mehssi https://twitch.tv/Mehssi
NaitL https://twitch.tv/NaitL
FreddoFilms https://twitch.tv/FreddoFilms
KonanAmaya https://twitch.tv/KonanAmaya
FurryTofu https://twitch.tv/FurryTofu
sv_theking https://twitch.tv/sv_theking
Shaman2525 https://twitch.tv/Shaman2525
MikkieeP https://twitch.tv/MikkieeP
ONigoroshiTV https://twitch.tv/ONigoroshiTV
Beard777 https://twitch.tv/Beard777
butterflyholix https://twitch.tv/butterflyholix
JCicconi https://twitch.tv/JCicconi
Danger_Loki https://twitch.tv/Danger_Loki
odiseoxs https://twitch.tv/odiseoxs
kak7uzZZZ https://twitch.tv/kak7uzZZZ
HitoriSama https://twitch.tv/HitoriSama
ladylz https://twitch.tv/ladylz
Gleenus https://twitch.tv/Gleenus
V0ETEX https://twitch.tv/V0ETEX
22tv https://twitch.tv/22tv
epireum https://twitch.tv/epireum
klarth000 https://twitch.tv/klarth000
DemonRebuilt https://twitch.tv/DemonRebuilt
Charizm0 https://twitch.tv/Charizm0
nephr0 https://twitch.tv/nephr0
nanakoa https://twitch.tv/nanakoa
UndercoverJack https://twitch.tv/UndercoverJack
nightbladev1_650 https://twitch.tv/nightbladev1_650
shawaine https://twitch.tv/shawaine
AmarosTBG https://twitch.tv/AmarosTBG
OZ_n_TheTater https://twitch.tv/OZ_n_TheTater
Jakeyosaurus https://twitch.tv/Jakeyosaurus
Milaha_levis https://twitch.tv/Milaha_levis
Marmol27_DST https://twitch.tv/Marmol27_DST
miktastic https://twitch.tv/miktastic
DrewDuckington https://twitch.tv/DrewDuckington
GaubsS https://twitch.tv/GaubsS
Sericats https://twitch.tv/Sericats
New Skins!
The Swashbuckler Survivors Chest can now be purchased for $11.99usd.
The Inventor's Excursion Chest is available for $5.99usd
As always, these items are also available free as drops in-game and are weaveable using spool.
Login Bonus Items!
For a limited time get the Moon Quay chest with four new swashbucklin' hat skins just for logging into the game.
Klei Rewards!
And if that wasn't enough, you can use those Klei Reward points you have been saving up for some cool new stuff on the Klei Rewards page.
With this update, we're adding all the previous skins from the Nautical Collection to the Klei Rewards page as well!
Rhymes With Play
That's all for now!
And here's the part where I say some stuff about what we have next. We're not that far away from the next character refresh. Unfortunately, there isn't a single frame from the next short that won't be some sort of spoiler. We only have a few survivors left. So we're just gonna have to remain tight-lipped this time. Don't lose sleep over it though, we'll have plenty for you to checkout soon.
See ya soon!
Changed files in this update