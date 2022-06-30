The Curse of Moon Quay is Now Available!

Batten down the hatches survivors, we got another swell update for you! In one of our largest updates to date, we've got all kinds of good stuff for you today.

The Curse of Moon Quay

Someone has been meddling... or should we say, monkeying around with the forces of the Constant, leaving an unstable rift between worlds in their wake. With new sea-faring foes, creatures and resources now free to pour into the Survivors' world, the ocean is more dangerous than ever before... but is this just the start of what's to come?

Once again, thanks to everybody that helped us with bugs and feedback during the beta!

For New Features see the spoiler below:

New Moon Quay Island and inhabitants.

Ocean Privateers.

New upgrades for boating: Grass Boat Kelp Bumper Shell Bumper Cannon and Cannonballs Rudder Trawler Polly Roger's Hat

Docks

Nautopilot and Nautopilot Beacon

New perspectives on life.

Additional Changes:

Map controls will now be more intuitive. Zooming will now focus on the cursor. An option in the advanced settings can be used to disable this feature. Zooming in and out will now be smooth. An option in the advanced settings controls how fast zooming is. Rotating the map will be around the current location and not the player. Controllers will see a smooth directional panning experience. Panning the map will try to keep a portion of the map visible on the center of the screen. Some mods that interact with the map or create new map instances may need to be updated for some of these features to work.

Favorite food bonus now takes into account Warly’s spices. Mods that require a spiced food will still function as expected. Having an affinity for a spiced variant and a regular food item will use whichever gives the most benefit.

Cactus and Oasis Cactus have been added to world regrowth.

Reeds and Cactus now have settings for world regrowth.

Big Woby will now eat the food given to her instead of staring at it.

New Twitch Drops



The Abandoned Ship Boat is the final skin to be added to the Nautical Collection. For a list of participating streamers, please see the spoiler below.

melonggo https://twitch.tv/melonggo

Jusley https://twitch.tv/Jusley

mino2ne1 https://twitch.tv/mino2ne1

nanoenten https://twitch.tv/nanoenten

MrMNWorm https://twitch.tv/MrMNWorm

MehAngie https://twitch.tv/MehAngie

sayo_124 https://twitch.tv/sayo_124

Neko_D https://twitch.tv/Neko_D

GrandHenks https://twitch.tv/GrandHenks

SamSquanch007 https://twitch.tv/SamSquanch007

Fae_Lunae https://twitch.tv/Fae_Lunae

sase1125 https://twitch.tv/sase1125

Fjorvarr https://twitch.tv/Fjorvarr

VibrantMango https://twitch.tv/VibrantMango

roen_a https://twitch.tv/roen_a

ThiemiMaki https://twitch.tv/ThiemiMaki

Drmindbenderphd https://twitch.tv/Drmindbenderphd

LaHoraDeLaPurga https://twitch.tv/LaHoraDeLaPurga

MacK_ZH https://twitch.tv/MacK_ZH

blablatv https://twitch.tv/blablatv

donju4nn https://twitch.tv/donju4nn

dangrape https://twitch.tv/dangrape

pan_kawia https://twitch.tv/pan_kawia

thexus00 https://twitch.tv/thexus00

newvertex https://twitch.tv/newvertex

Sakura_Ikari https://twitch.tv/Sakura_Ikari

qmarceline https://twitch.tv/qmarceline

gabogabo https://twitch.tv/gabogabo

Kyreelle https://twitch.tv/Kyreelle

doppel_g https://twitch.tv/doppel_g

Nigaito01 https://twitch.tv/Nigaito01

ellenzeras https://twitch.tv/ellenzeras

WhiteVivian https://twitch.tv/WhiteVivian

bayonewitch https://twitch.tv/bayonewitch

SpiderLeWiki https://twitch.tv/SpiderLeWiki

Rasenc https://twitch.tv/Rasenc

brunosystemyt https://twitch.tv/brunosystemyt

SweetTeaPudding https://twitch.tv/SweetTeaPudding

ggorida https://twitch.tv/ggorida

cricketco1 https://twitch.tv/cricketco1

TissuemanTV https://twitch.tv/TissuemanTV

Roztargany https://twitch.tv/Roztargany

KamioSparkle8 https://twitch.tv/KamioSparkle8

Festa_do_Hephesto https://twitch.tv/Festa_do_Hephesto

wkdrlzh https://twitch.tv/wkdrlzh

MaybeMinx https://twitch.tv/MaybeMinx

ururu_h https://twitch.tv/ururu_h

PatashnikPok https://twitch.tv/PatashnikPok

mrwigwag https://twitch.tv/mrwigwag

loiracanhota https://twitch.tv/loiracanhota

SirToastyT https://twitch.tv/SirToastyT

missbaechu https://twitch.tv/missbaechu

Qumancio https://twitch.tv/Qumancio

BengalaGames https://twitch.tv/BengalaGames

KnottaHooker https://twitch.tv/KnottaHooker

Mauvie_tv https://twitch.tv/Mauvie_tv

vu84mida https://twitch.tv/vu84mida

lakhnish_monster https://twitch.tv/lakhnish_monster

juli_ya__ https://twitch.tv/juli_ya__

gyulmungstudio https://twitch.tv/gyulmungstudio

CiriNine https://twitch.tv/CiriNine

guarapix https://twitch.tv/guarapix

Gemini_Panda_620 https://twitch.tv/Gemini_Panda_620

GCFungus https://twitch.tv/GCFungus

JimmCee https://twitch.tv/JimmCee

SouthernWiz https://twitch.tv/SouthernWiz

Torakshik https://twitch.tv/Torakshik

Spudmanst https://twitch.tv/Spudmanst

axweel https://twitch.tv/axweel

ShadowPuppy15 https://twitch.tv/ShadowPuppy15

ta_twa https://twitch.tv/ta_twa

TigerGirlly https://twitch.tv/TigerGirlly

The_Dancing_Dragon_Tavern https://twitch.tv/The_Dancing_Dragon_Tavern

CharS_Extreme_Gaming https://twitch.tv/CharS_Extreme_Gaming

selibonne https://twitch.tv/selibonne

MisutoM https://twitch.tv/MisutoM

venusianpeach https://twitch.tv/venusianpeach

marleemcfly https://twitch.tv/marleemcfly

Pyruz https://twitch.tv/Pyruz

dondabals https://twitch.tv/dondabals

otshibe https://twitch.tv/otshibe

VladouTV https://twitch.tv/VladouTV

ZeroOhNo https://twitch.tv/ZeroOhNo

canaldoquimica https://twitch.tv/canaldoquimica

BulbahBulbah https://twitch.tv/BulbahBulbah

FreyaMaluk https://twitch.tv/FreyaMaluk

belkaZoey https://twitch.tv/belkaZoey

Griver84 https://twitch.tv/Griver84

Yani1917 https://twitch.tv/Yani1917

yangwlstjd https://twitch.tv/yangwlstjd

SurviveThisGame https://twitch.tv/SurviveThisGame

zooy10o https://twitch.tv/zooy10o

Moka_gmr https://twitch.tv/Moka_gmr

Melonsicle https://twitch.tv/Melonsicle

NicoSobreviviente https://twitch.tv/NicoSobreviviente

eymiih https://twitch.tv/eymiih

YAMI_X_X https://twitch.tv/YAMI_X_X

willmanci https://twitch.tv/willmanci

LEXXrus85 https://twitch.tv/LEXXrus85

halfbraincell https://twitch.tv/halfbraincell

Vanilleotter https://twitch.tv/Vanilleotter

ryukamiya https://twitch.tv/ryukamiya

speakersbleed https://twitch.tv/speakersbleed

PurpleSquirtleTV https://twitch.tv/PurpleSquirtleTV

gutooss https://twitch.tv/gutooss

spacebabe https://twitch.tv/spacebabe

Swokiie https://twitch.tv/Swokiie

sanwyn https://twitch.tv/sanwyn

Unorthodogg https://twitch.tv/Unorthodogg

DrDantheArcherMan https://twitch.tv/DrDantheArcherMan

Tyenk https://twitch.tv/Tyenk

azone24 https://twitch.tv/azone24

piachuz https://twitch.tv/piachuz

MagnumOfSpades https://twitch.tv/MagnumOfSpades

VJM75 https://twitch.tv/VJM75

OntariOso https://twitch.tv/OntariOso

Minyugal https://twitch.tv/Minyugal

Halstatt https://twitch.tv/Halstatt

DragonsBreath9 https://twitch.tv/DragonsBreath9

Melerickk https://twitch.tv/Melerickk

Ucella https://twitch.tv/Ucella

Minertoast https://twitch.tv/Minertoast

OldFashionedPlays https://twitch.tv/OldFashionedPlays

hiiso https://twitch.tv/hiiso

AutummXO https://twitch.tv/AutummXO

somegamer420 https://twitch.tv/somegamer420

Mtijger https://twitch.tv/Mtijger

lendonnn https://twitch.tv/lendonnn

Henrique11 https://twitch.tv/Henrique11

tieffeline https://twitch.tv/tieffeline

JustMaybeGaming https://twitch.tv/JustMaybeGaming

InstantNoodles https://twitch.tv/InstantNoodles

kagekokko https://twitch.tv/kagekokko

hantears https://twitch.tv/hantears

JazzyStarves https://twitch.tv/JazzyStarves

eternal_grudge https://twitch.tv/eternal_grudge

Nikkih0424 https://twitch.tv/Nikkih0424

Rhialia https://twitch.tv/Rhialia

telliam https://twitch.tv/telliam

hakowl https://twitch.tv/hakowl

kadimtaverna https://twitch.tv/kadimtaverna

binari1849 https://twitch.tv/binari1849

Restobtw https://twitch.tv/Restobtw

ToNiO1826 https://twitch.tv/ToNiO1826

rollingburbur https://twitch.tv/rollingburbur

yadorigi6s https://twitch.tv/yadorigi6s

Legokirbytwin https://twitch.tv/Legokirbytwin

killerham https://twitch.tv/killerham

nyanako https://twitch.tv/nyanako

Thalz https://twitch.tv/Thalz

shurashi https://twitch.tv/shurashi

choler_ka https://twitch.tv/choler_ka

Keizoworld https://twitch.tv/Keizoworld

Phyrexxian https://twitch.tv/Phyrexxian

Wespenkoenigin https://twitch.tv/Wespenkoenigin

ogait87 https://twitch.tv/ogait87

catstar101 https://twitch.tv/catstar101

nabuchann https://twitch.tv/nabuchann

mixjesusx98 https://twitch.tv/mixjesusx98

krythias https://twitch.tv/krythias

mr_dstacos https://twitch.tv/mr_dstacos

belune_bm https://twitch.tv/belune_bm

smallyx https://twitch.tv/smallyx

prunus_sen https://twitch.tv/prunus_sen

Parzival_T https://twitch.tv/Parzival_T

Lukeester https://twitch.tv/Lukeester

ImminentXD https://twitch.tv/ImminentXD

MizaSparrow https://twitch.tv/MizaSparrow

sweetdreamsslip https://twitch.tv/sweetdreamsslip

trochilidae1 https://twitch.tv/trochilidae1

lightningkuno https://twitch.tv/lightningkuno

ENERHEL https://twitch.tv/ENERHEL

samreio https://twitch.tv/samreio

srkevz https://twitch.tv/srkevz

massolkim https://twitch.tv/massolkim

ElectronBee https://twitch.tv/ElectronBee

WesleyCaribe https://twitch.tv/WesleyCaribe

JadeSilk https://twitch.tv/JadeSilk

tarunio https://twitch.tv/tarunio

E4s2c0 https://twitch.tv/E4s2c0

alfasou https://twitch.tv/alfasou

WonGe https://twitch.tv/WonGe

ameetista https://twitch.tv/ameetista

Rhovious https://twitch.tv/Rhovious

DizzyDizaster https://twitch.tv/DizzyDizaster

juhyouscov https://twitch.tv/juhyouscov

KingAllonsy https://twitch.tv/KingAllonsy

Tiberian39 https://twitch.tv/Tiberian39

sawchuk519 https://twitch.tv/sawchuk519

Puffist1k https://twitch.tv/Puffist1k

jermaine668 https://twitch.tv/jermaine668

EmiiDesuNe https://twitch.tv/EmiiDesuNe

lucyfitzpatrick https://twitch.tv/lucyfitzpatrick

Depofig https://twitch.tv/Depofig

FattMattBR https://twitch.tv/FattMattBR

disl3xo https://twitch.tv/disl3xo

VintageDreamzz https://twitch.tv/VintageDreamzz

melmoplays https://twitch.tv/melmoplays

RusPutin84 https://twitch.tv/RusPutin84

myhidy https://twitch.tv/myhidy

squishat https://twitch.tv/squishat

littlevillain0 https://twitch.tv/littlevillain0

Whaskalmanik https://twitch.tv/Whaskalmanik

KRULMOM https://twitch.tv/KRULMOM

theRETAKEREPLAY https://twitch.tv/theRETAKEREPLAY

ThornyCube5 https://twitch.tv/ThornyCube5

yakutyan https://twitch.tv/yakutyan

thehatterafterdark https://twitch.tv/thehatterafterdark

Belleficent https://twitch.tv/Belleficent

podal000 https://twitch.tv/podal000

ShalliestGames https://twitch.tv/ShalliestGames

Selestiyaa https://twitch.tv/Selestiyaa

umReplicante https://twitch.tv/umReplicante

wirai_vv https://twitch.tv/wirai_vv

quirkygeek17 https://twitch.tv/quirkygeek17

TimNight https://twitch.tv/TimNight

giefeefee https://twitch.tv/giefeefee

NanaCreative https://twitch.tv/NanaCreative

hellomeliberry https://twitch.tv/hellomeliberry

mrpitta https://twitch.tv/mrpitta

Lycasta https://twitch.tv/Lycasta

Greedy_Gabriel https://twitch.tv/Greedy_Gabriel

SirWorran https://twitch.tv/SirWorran

Argonath7 https://twitch.tv/Argonath7

mynajoia https://twitch.tv/mynajoia

ElClubDeJavi https://twitch.tv/ElClubDeJavi

yuricahanatan7 https://twitch.tv/yuricahanatan7

ElTacoWard https://twitch.tv/ElTacoWard

everyenvy https://twitch.tv/everyenvy

grafinia_de_gertruda https://twitch.tv/grafinia_de_gertruda

Ganxet8 https://twitch.tv/Ganxet8

nicobrony https://twitch.tv/nicobrony

JackKantus https://twitch.tv/JackKantus

EnfadHada https://twitch.tv/EnfadHada

WereOtterTV https://twitch.tv/WereOtterTV

glermz https://twitch.tv/glermz

Mei_Otonashi https://twitch.tv/Mei_Otonashi

Fennekinha https://twitch.tv/Fennekinha

aletzsoda https://twitch.tv/aletzsoda

Fogao https://twitch.tv/Fogao

inandratv https://twitch.tv/inandratv

TheCursedWisp https://twitch.tv/TheCursedWisp

Rickfernello https://twitch.tv/Rickfernello

jjalmong https://twitch.tv/jjalmong

AnteaGames https://twitch.tv/AnteaGames

SluggishSkywalker https://twitch.tv/SluggishSkywalker

FTLAK https://twitch.tv/FTLAK

NaNdagos https://twitch.tv/NaNdagos

yakumorappy https://twitch.tv/yakumorappy

LeGoulot https://twitch.tv/LeGoulot

UNe1st https://twitch.tv/UNe1st

DewSteeZyz https://twitch.tv/DewSteeZyz

luques https://twitch.tv/luques

ps9211192 https://twitch.tv/ps9211192

AllFunNGamez https://twitch.tv/AllFunNGamez

pumpkinandpig https://twitch.tv/pumpkinandpig

Milkakit https://twitch.tv/Milkakit

myoungday https://twitch.tv/myoungday

OsJogadeiros https://twitch.tv/OsJogadeiros

Akamiya https://twitch.tv/Akamiya

varenechkimoyi https://twitch.tv/varenechkimoyi

KaiJiieow https://twitch.tv/KaiJiieow

NopeBoxArt https://twitch.tv/NopeBoxArt

ZombraLyker https://twitch.tv/ZombraLyker

Thecatme https://twitch.tv/Thecatme

FrostyDessert https://twitch.tv/FrostyDessert

MissMonicaPlays https://twitch.tv/MissMonicaPlays

Fly_Diiqqiidy https://twitch.tv/Fly_Diiqqiidy

LePuFe https://twitch.tv/LePuFe

KonanAmaya https://twitch.tv/KonanAmaya

Xemandeen https://twitch.tv/Xemandeen

diim4iik https://twitch.tv/diim4iik

Lineallstar https://twitch.tv/Lineallstar

starrystoryshark https://twitch.tv/starrystoryshark

itsMIXnMAX https://twitch.tv/itsMIXnMAX

longshot_plays https://twitch.tv/longshot_plays

leopugs https://twitch.tv/leopugs

jammerqueen https://twitch.tv/jammerqueen

MP98xD https://twitch.tv/MP98xD

yo_mataattana https://twitch.tv/yo_mataattana

zenggurr https://twitch.tv/zenggurr

KujaGames https://twitch.tv/KujaGames

daniibeats https://twitch.tv/daniibeats

Chairoid https://twitch.tv/Chairoid

heypesky https://twitch.tv/heypesky

mihwa00 https://twitch.tv/mihwa00

miyako_baba https://twitch.tv/miyako_baba

JBobOfficial https://twitch.tv/JBobOfficial

CatPerson95 https://twitch.tv/CatPerson95

VayViene https://twitch.tv/VayViene

thaylhama https://twitch.tv/thaylhama

Wappo777 https://twitch.tv/Wappo777

kandyklown https://twitch.tv/kandyklown

RayOgra https://twitch.tv/RayOgra

Ahbiga https://twitch.tv/Ahbiga

PrimitiveNomad https://twitch.tv/PrimitiveNomad

angelio6 https://twitch.tv/angelio6

MuJla9l_6aHguTka https://twitch.tv/MuJla9l_6aHguTka

mongs5959 https://twitch.tv/mongs5959

Lem0ncurD https://twitch.tv/Lem0ncurD

AshanGG https://twitch.tv/AshanGG

NachoAVGgamer https://twitch.tv/NachoAVGgamer

TizPlays https://twitch.tv/TizPlays

JessCharde https://twitch.tv/JessCharde

eiusmodi https://twitch.tv/eiusmodi

PoissonDuJello https://twitch.tv/PoissonDuJello

Morphiac https://twitch.tv/Morphiac

ashleyawoww https://twitch.tv/ashleyawoww

Sqirls https://twitch.tv/Sqirls

fan777 https://twitch.tv/fan_777_

MrRichardREPLAY https://twitch.tv/MrRichardREPLAY

Eleonnoree https://twitch.tv/Eleonnoree

yuukixd https://twitch.tv/yuukixd

Redfox_2012 https://twitch.tv/Redfox_2012

FinalTraumatic https://twitch.tv/FinalTraumatic

SpudsGamingHD https://twitch.tv/SpudsGamingHD

Limbocato https://twitch.tv/Limbocato

Mehssi https://twitch.tv/Mehssi

NaitL https://twitch.tv/NaitL

FreddoFilms https://twitch.tv/FreddoFilms

FurryTofu https://twitch.tv/FurryTofu

sv_theking https://twitch.tv/sv_theking

Shaman2525 https://twitch.tv/Shaman2525

MikkieeP https://twitch.tv/MikkieeP

ONigoroshiTV https://twitch.tv/ONigoroshiTV

Beard777 https://twitch.tv/Beard777

butterflyholix https://twitch.tv/butterflyholix

JCicconi https://twitch.tv/JCicconi

Danger_Loki https://twitch.tv/Danger_Loki

odiseoxs https://twitch.tv/odiseoxs

kak7uzZZZ https://twitch.tv/kak7uzZZZ

HitoriSama https://twitch.tv/HitoriSama

ladylz https://twitch.tv/ladylz

Gleenus https://twitch.tv/Gleenus

V0ETEX https://twitch.tv/V0ETEX

22tv https://twitch.tv/22tv

epireum https://twitch.tv/epireum

klarth000 https://twitch.tv/klarth000

DemonRebuilt https://twitch.tv/DemonRebuilt

Charizm0 https://twitch.tv/Charizm0

nephr0 https://twitch.tv/nephr0

nanakoa https://twitch.tv/nanakoa

UndercoverJack https://twitch.tv/UndercoverJack

nightbladev1_650 https://twitch.tv/nightbladev1_650

shawaine https://twitch.tv/shawaine

AmarosTBG https://twitch.tv/AmarosTBG

OZ_n_TheTater https://twitch.tv/OZ_n_TheTater

Jakeyosaurus https://twitch.tv/Jakeyosaurus

Milaha_levis https://twitch.tv/Milaha_levis

Marmol27_DST https://twitch.tv/Marmol27_DST

miktastic https://twitch.tv/miktastic

DrewDuckington https://twitch.tv/DrewDuckington

GaubsS https://twitch.tv/GaubsS

Sericats https://twitch.tv/Sericats

New Skins!



The Swashbuckler Survivors Chest can now be purchased for $11.99usd.



The Inventor's Excursion Chest is available for $5.99usd

As always, these items are also available free as drops in-game and are weaveable using spool.

Login Bonus Items!



For a limited time get the Moon Quay chest with four new swashbucklin' hat skins just for logging into the game.

Klei Rewards!

And if that wasn't enough, you can use those Klei Reward points you have been saving up for some cool new stuff on the Klei Rewards page.

With this update, we're adding all the previous skins from the Nautical Collection to the Klei Rewards page as well!

Rhymes With Play

That's all for now!

And here's the part where I say some stuff about what we have next. We're not that far away from the next character refresh. Unfortunately, there isn't a single frame from the next short that won't be some sort of spoiler. We only have a few survivors left. So we're just gonna have to remain tight-lipped this time. Don't lose sleep over it though, we'll have plenty for you to checkout soon.

See ya soon!