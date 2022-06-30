[Notice] Contents Update and System Maintenance Announcement

Hello everyone, this is the Troubleshooter development team.

We beg to inform you that the game contents update and system maintenance.

Added a level 42 normal case 'Sky-wind Shopping Street'.

Added a 'Automatic crafting mode' on the module and the equipment crafting.

Changed the specific chat to be allowed copying and pasting by clicking right mouse button on it on the chat window.

Fixed the bug that the effect of the beast mastery 'Trained Beast' had not been applied right after a beast was summoned.

Changes about the modules and crafting drone will be applied. The changes add additional functionailities on the existing modules. There are some modules weaken. Change does not end this time. Starting with this work, there will be continuous improvements.

The default stats of each drone frames now have been more diversified.

The class for machine now can use the Control Program modules and the Reinforcement Program modules.

Added new modules along with the SP type of the frames.



















Added module sets.













Changed the existing modules.





















































































Changed the 'Automatic Suppressive Counter Attack' OS module.

