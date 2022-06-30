 Skip to content

Tower Of Heresy update for 30 June 2022

Tower of Heresy now available for free

Build 9034936

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys! Today is the big day that TOH will become free to play, looking forward to the new game.

The free to play transition includes a new patch with many graphics and game additions to lengthen the game experience and have greater replayability.

In addition to TOH's free-to-play transition and update, next week there will be the announcement and release of the gameplay trailer for the new game.

We can't wait to show you the our new game and introduce you to the world of Oden!

Stay tuned and may the Janas protect you!

