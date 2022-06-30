[Maintenance] Temporary Maintenance Notice (June 30)

Greetings, mercenaries!

We would like to inform you that temporary maintenance will be held to fix occurred issues and improve graphics.

We apologize for the abrupt maintenance, and please refer to the below information for details.

■ Details

Schedule: June 30, 09:30 ~ 09:50 (GMT+0) Maintenance Contents:

A. Graphic improvements

Fixed an issue with a black pattern being visible on the screen when ‘Shadow’ option is set to Medium / Low to resolve the black pattern being shown to the players.

Fixed an issue during which the TemporalAA Gen5 function was not working properly after being set through the in-game 'Settings → Display→ Advanced Display → Anti-aliasing → TemporalAA Gen5'.

※ TemporalAA Gen5 is Unreal's latest anti-aliasing feature, which provides a clearer and less afterimage effect than the default TemporalAA.

B. Fixed occurred issues

Fixed an issue where the new firearm 'M417' was locked in the slot and could not be used.

※ After the maintenance, the weapon will be unlocked normally after playing the game at least once.

We ask for your understanding that the game cannot be accessed during the maintenance period, and we will do our best to provide a more stable gaming environment.

Thank you.

※ During the maintenance period, the game cannot be accessed.

※ The maintenance period may be extended or completed earlier.

