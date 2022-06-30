Squad v3.1 Hotfix

Attention Squaddies,

Today we are releasing Squad Hotfix v3.1, which specifically aims to address some of the issues introduced into the game by last week’s v3.0 Update (LINK URL).

We would like to thank all of the players who used our forums (LINK URL) and other channels to report their experiences with the game. If you have further issues please report them on our forums.

Thank you to all of you for your continued support of Squad and your patience as we work to resolve these issues.

At ease,

Offworld Industries

Changelog

Bug Fixes

Fixed a client crash “CreateUnorderedAccessView”, this was caused by a new water compute shader not being compatible with older machines / older GPU drivers.

Fixed a client crash when returning to the main menu. This was related to the waterline post process.

Fixed a client crash when loading into a map regarding replication of vehicle seats.

Fixed an issue with vehicles getting launched into space after being in the water, causing very poor FPS (<1) and/or client crashes.

Fixed an issue with log spam "STEAM Rules response", reducing the log size on clients.

Optimized networking of the environment interaction component to improve server network performance.

Fixed an issue AUS F88 (old) scope water invisible through

Fixed CAF Coyote ARV turret not passing damage to the vehicle.

Fixed M1151 CROWS using the wrong map marker icon.

Fixed an issue with USMC AAVP seat configuration on certain variants, unifying the seat configuration to 1 driver + 11 passengers.

Adjusted USMC AAVP Mk19 automatic grenade launcher to improve gameplay balance:

Rearm cost was increased to 75 ammo points per magazine (up from 8)

Time to rearm one magazine was increased to 45 seconds (up from 3)

Amount of magazines that could be rearmed at once was limited to 1

Currently loaded magazine can’t be rearmed anymore (operator will need to load a new magazine for the current one to be rearmed/refilled)

Projectile spread cone angle was increased to 50 MOA (up from 35)Fixed an issue with all RUS faction deployables not having a cost or limit on the Black Coast map layers.

Fixed an issue with USMC LAV25 ARV woodland variant requiring Crewman kit for both the Commander seat and Pintle mounted MG seat. No special kit is required for these 2 vehicle positions.

Al Basrah AAS v3 - Fixed INS minsk bikes not spawning.

Black Coast RAAS v1 - Adjusted one of USMC’s helipad proximity to trees.

Black Coast RAAS v3 - Fixed Subpen being available in the CP pool.

Black Coast Seed v1 - Fixed USMC Main’s protection zone allowing USMC soldiers to survive as frogs.

Goose Bay Invasion v4 - Fixed RUS Main missing repair stations and RUS helicopter pad not having rearm/repair and ammo/construction resupply.

Jensens Range v3 - Fixed USMC UH1Y helicopter exploding on spawn.

