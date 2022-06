Share · View all patches · Build 9034324 · Last edited 30 June 2022 – 06:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Build Version 0.17.9

This update fixes an issue with extra diagonal force applied to creatures moving at high speeds.

The Green Forest music is also slightly updated again.

We're hard at work on making the Purple Cave land available, but we're still a ways off.

Thank you for your patience.