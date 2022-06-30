Age of Darkness: Final Stand Dev Q&A Livestream

Protectors of the Light,
Join AoD Game Designers Nick and Mario for a Q&A session as they play Age of Darkness on our Twitch channel on Monday, July 4 at 1:30pm AEST (Sunday, July 3 8:30pm PDT).
Head on over and follow our Twitch channel!
If you have a burning question about Game Design, or just want to upvote other suggested questions, join our Discord server and ask away in our #question-and-answer channel. And remember, if you can’t make the stream, you’ll still be able to catch up with the VoD after.
Be sure to let us know which dev role you’d love a Q&A with next!
‘Til next time.
As always, if you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.
