Updating logs of Devil's Deck (Ver. 000014)

New DLC Devil’s Deck: Astray Destiny is now available!

We’ll update the game at 15:00 6/30 and that will last about 30 minutes. Here are the details:

Bugs Fixed

When Wind Whisperer, Soul Assassin, Gill-Cheek Scholar are up to Rank 14, they will correctly get +60 original gold as other heroes, instead of +6 original gold. Adjusted the text of Vitality Potion (&Vitality Potion+) to fit in with its actual effect:

Old:

At the star of each combat, if your HP is blow 50%, restore 20%(40%) of missing Health.

New:

At the star of each combat, if your HP is at or blow 50%, restore 20%(40%) of missing Health. Some other bugs.

Game adjustment