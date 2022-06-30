Updating logs of Devil's Deck (Ver. 000014)

New DLC Devil’s Deck: Astray Destiny is now available!
We’ll update the game at 15:00 6/30 and that will last about 30 minutes. Here are the details:
- Bugs Fixed
- When Wind Whisperer, Soul Assassin, Gill-Cheek Scholar are up to Rank 14, they will correctly get +60 original gold as other heroes, instead of +6 original gold.
- Adjusted the text of Vitality Potion (&Vitality Potion+) to fit in with its actual effect:
Old:
At the star of each combat, if your HP is blow 50%, restore 20%(40%) of missing Health.
New:
At the star of each combat, if your HP is at or blow 50%, restore 20%(40%) of missing Health.
- Some other bugs.
- Game adjustment
- Adjusted the skill of Master of Camouflage (Monster of the 2nd Act):
Old:
Illusion: Whenever an unspawned friendly creauture enters the battlefiled, transmute it into a random enemy creature and trigger its Deplo.
New:
Illusion: (0) Transmute an unspawned friendly creature into a random enemy creature and trigger its Deploy.
- If your opponent has a Crystal Ball+ or Fiendish Codex+ in hand, now he will use it first.
- Adjusted some texts:
Conductor of Sea (Hero)
Quartermaster (Creature)
Trash Basket (Relic)
