Steam Ver.1.01 Update

Hi everyone,

This is the The Little Noah Development Team, and we wanted to thank you all for all the videos, guides, and posts about our little game!

We've been keeping up with everyone's feedback and are hard at work with some updates, but for starters we have addressed a vital issue regarding the save screen:

Details:

Fixed a bug where some users were getting stuck on the save data management screen.

Thanks for your support, and we hope to share more information with you all soon!

The Little Noah Development Team

＼ Hello／

