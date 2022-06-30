1.20 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9033553 · Last edited 30 June 2022 – 03:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello Alchemists!

Thank you for playing The Sealed Ampoule.

Fixed issue preventing players from re-trying boss battles

Added support for 16:9 full screen display so players no longer experience screen tearing

If you have any feedback or bugs to report, please post them on the forum;

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1396980/discussions/0/2972897380389656127/

