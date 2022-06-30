 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Sealed Ampoule update for 30 June 2022

1.20 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9033553 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Alchemists!

Thank you for playing The Sealed Ampoule.

  • Fixed issue preventing players from re-trying boss battles
  • Added support for 16:9 full screen display so players no longer experience screen tearing

If you have any feedback or bugs to report, please post them on the forum;
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1396980/discussions/0/2972897380389656127/

Playism

Visit the Playism Website
Follow us on Steam
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
Check out our blog

Changed files in this update

Depot 1396981
  • Loading history…
Depot 1396982
  • Loading history…
Depot 1396983
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link