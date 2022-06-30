1.20 Update

Hello Alchemists!
Thank you for playing The Sealed Ampoule.
- Fixed issue preventing players from re-trying boss battles
- Added support for 16:9 full screen display so players no longer experience screen tearing
If you have any feedback or bugs to report, please post them on the forum;
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1396980/discussions/0/2972897380389656127/
Playism
Visit the Playism Website
Follow us on Steam
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
Check out our blog
Changed files in this update