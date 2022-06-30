IEH2 Playtest [ver. 0.3.1.0] Expedition and New Offline Bonus!

Expedition is now available!
Added : Global Quest [Tutorial 12 : Expedition]
Added : Epic Store Item [Expedition Team Slot + 1]
Balanced : Pets now count Walked Distance when they are in expeditions or summoned
New Offline Bonus!
Added : Another choice of offline bonus other than just gaining nitro
Auto Ability Point Adder is now free, and Advanced one enables you to set maximum amount
Changed : Auto Ability Point Adder is now unlocked by Global Quest [Tutorial 11 : Challenge]
Added : Epic Store Item [Advanced Auto Ability Point Adder]
If you had purchased Auto Ability Point Adder in Epic Store before the patch, this patch refunds the Epic Coin.
Balance Changes
Balanced : Tier 2 and 3 Rebirth now counts Hero Level for point gain
- Tier 2 Rebirth : The point is calculated based on "[Hero Level] - 200". If you perform RB2 at Hero Lv 300, then you get the same amount of points as you get RB1 at Lv 100.
- Tier 3 Rebirth : The point is calculated based on "[Hero Level] - 300"
Balanced : Tier 3 Rebirth now counts Skill Level for point gain
- The point is calculated based on "[Skill Level] - 100" for RB3.
Balanced : Increased the level cap of Tier 3 Rebirth Bonus Effect from at most lv 400 to at most lv 500
Balanced : Increased the level cost of Town Buildings Slime Bank and later
Balanced/Changed : Added Equipment Effect [Move Speed Adder] and [Move Speed Multiplier] instead of the previous just [Move Speed]
Balanced : Increased the Move Speed increment per AGI
Others
Added : A toggle that disables Swarm result popup
Added : Quest descriptions for Alchemy and Capture global quests
Changed : Potion's order in lab
Fixed : Sometimes Auto Ability Point Adder wrongly overrode the other hero's one
Fixed : Other minor things
