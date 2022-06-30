IEH2 Playtest [ver. 0.3.1.0] Expedition and New Offline Bonus!

Share · View all patches · Build 9033471 · Last edited 30 June 2022 – 03:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Expedition is now available!

Added : Global Quest [Tutorial 12 : Expedition]

Added : Epic Store Item [Expedition Team Slot + 1]

Balanced : Pets now count Walked Distance when they are in expeditions or summoned

New Offline Bonus!

Added : Another choice of offline bonus other than just gaining nitro

Auto Ability Point Adder is now free, and Advanced one enables you to set maximum amount

Changed : Auto Ability Point Adder is now unlocked by Global Quest [Tutorial 11 : Challenge]

Added : Epic Store Item [Advanced Auto Ability Point Adder]

If you had purchased Auto Ability Point Adder in Epic Store before the patch, this patch refunds the Epic Coin.

Balance Changes

Balanced : Tier 2 and 3 Rebirth now counts Hero Level for point gain

Tier 2 Rebirth : The point is calculated based on "[Hero Level] - 200". If you perform RB2 at Hero Lv 300, then you get the same amount of points as you get RB1 at Lv 100.

Tier 3 Rebirth : The point is calculated based on "[Hero Level] - 300"

Balanced : Tier 3 Rebirth now counts Skill Level for point gain

Balanced : Tier 3 Rebirth now counts Skill Level for point gain The point is calculated based on "[Skill Level] - 100" for RB3.

Balanced : Increased the level cap of Tier 3 Rebirth Bonus Effect from at most lv 400 to at most lv 500

Balanced : Increased the level cost of Town Buildings Slime Bank and later

Balanced/Changed : Added Equipment Effect [Move Speed Adder] and [Move Speed Multiplier] instead of the previous just [Move Speed]

Balanced : Increased the Move Speed increment per AGI

Others

Added : A toggle that disables Swarm result popup

Added : Quest descriptions for Alchemy and Capture global quests

Changed : Potion's order in lab

Fixed : Sometimes Auto Ability Point Adder wrongly overrode the other hero's one

Fixed : Other minor things