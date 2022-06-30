 Skip to content

VRoid Studio update for 30 June 2022

[v1.9.0] Added Import/Export features for Custom Items

Build 9033379 · Last edited by Wendy

VRoid Studio v1.9.0 update concerns the following:

■ New features

  • Added Import/Export features for Custom Items

■ Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with Luminosity, Saturation, and Linear Light layers in the texture editor
  • Fixed an issue where scrolling wouldn't work without animation thumbnails in the Photo Booth

▼How to import and export custom items
https://vroid.pixiv.help/hc/en-us/articles/7467455312409

Changed files in this update

