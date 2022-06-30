[v1.9.0] Added Import/Export features for Custom Items

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.9.0 update concerns the following:

■ New features

Added Import/Export features for Custom Items

■ Fixes

Fixed an issue with Luminosity, Saturation, and Linear Light layers in the texture editor

Fixed an issue where scrolling wouldn't work without animation thumbnails in the Photo Booth

▼How to import and export custom items

https://vroid.pixiv.help/hc/en-us/articles/7467455312409