V.0.1.17 - Hotfix!

-Added a check for overlapping items for pickups.

-Added a delay when joining a server to give server time to get character information.

-Added ability for players to disassemble first tier of shrine staffs.

-Added a fix for spawners not despawning ai if a building is built over it which could cause server to bloat.

-Added billboards (WIP).

-Fixed cooldown abilities having a timer delay error.

-Fixed divide by zero errors on buildings and ai part 2.

-Fixed a unique net id error for steam joining a session.

-Fixed when trying to swim up and it stuttering the character.

-Fixed when swimming character not able to swim forward. (Test)

-Fixed defensive fences not doing damage or making players stop climbing.

-Re-added lights to campfire & furnace.

-Tweaked summon power based on summon level now before it was stuck at level 20, now higher summon levels will make summons more powerful. Level 20 is 1.8 power level is 2.2 without staffs.