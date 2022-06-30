Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 32

Hello everyone!

Hope you all had a good time since the last update.

It's Wednesday again and our new one is ready.

Let's go to the content list:

Bees:

Wild Beehives can now be found in the Deep Jungle. Hives give honeycomb which can be separated into wax (alternative for candles) and honey, but their bees can swarm and sting you if you come unprepared. With the help of a torch you can smoke and calm them down so you can harvest a queen and some of their drones along with their honeycombs.

With a queen, some bees, a honeycomb and some other things you can now build bee skeps. These artificial hives need to be fed sugar water to help them grow and will produce more honey the more flowers you have in the area. Skeps will also start swarming once new queens are ready, an opportunity that can be used to build new skeps by capturing the surplus of bees.

A bee smoking tool can be created with clay as a more effective and efficient alternative to the torch. A bee suit can also be crafted to help protect you against stings. (this last item is missing its art but I will be pushing it tomorrow with a hotfix).

Mushrooms:

You can now find 2 different types of mushrooms in the game. These mushrooms can be harvested, eaten and planted in a new more advanced structure called the mushroom bed. This structure requires straw and manure/guano to build, and has to be watered like crop plots. It can also be built indoors however and can grow its contents faster when in the dark.

Puffballs can now be found in the jungle and deep jungle. These mushrooms are quite big and can be eaten raw or used in some recipes.

Magic Mushrooms can now be found in the grasslands (although they are hard to find) and can be eaten to alter your mind state.

Hunter Character:

As we approach final release, we are going to be replacing some of the official characters (as well as adding new ones) and giving them unique journals to help make their experiences more unique and help introduce the game's features to new players.

The first of such characters is the Hunter, which replaces the old Islander.

The Hunter has his own journal and his own set of missions and objectives to complete before he can finish the game with either the island escape or home endings. These missions require him to hunt many different types of animals, craft some unique items and finally to perform a ritual to proof that he is ready.

Among his unique craftable equipment you'll be able to find a portable drum, a ceremonial dagger, a shark headpiece that makes its wearer a better warrior and a seagull charm that helps with spearfishing.

The Hunter, along with the upcoming Farmer character, is supposed to be one of the introductory characters to the game. Let us know what you think if you get to play him. :)

Knapping:

There is now a new skill called knapping.

Flint can now be found as small stones and larger slabs in the rocks and the highlands. By hitting these rocks with a stone you will be able to train your knapping skill and eventually unlock some new blueprints. These blueprints are: flint knife, flint spear, flint axe, obsidian knife and obsidian spear.

Flint tools are very sharp and count as advanced, allowing you to work wood with them, but have much lower durability than copper tools and cannot be repaired.

On a related note, the Stone spear has now been replaced by the flint spear. People who already had obsidian or stone spear blueprints will keep them, but new characters will have to increase their knapping skill in order to get them.

Obsidian tools are also now crafted and unlocked through knapping and are better than flint tools, but have even less durability. Obsidian Knives are so sharp that they make all skinning and butchering actions take 15 minutes less. Obsidian Spears are even better than copper ones (making them the best in the game), but can be quite brittle.

New Recipes:

A lot of new recipes have been added into the game for many of the meats that didn't have their own prepared meals.

Hearty Feast: Based on a suggestion we received, the pork feast is now replaced by this new recipe which accepts all types of mammal meat.

Honey Glazed Pork: Made with pork and honey.

Lizard Fry: Which uses monitor lizard meat.

Macaque Skewers: With macaque meat.

Goat Stew: Made with goat meat.

Honey Candy: Made with sugar, water and honey.

Shed:

A new cheaper alternative to the mud hut. It is built mostly with woven palm fronds so it can be built earlier in the game with less of an investment. Be warned however that this structure has considerably less space than the mud hut and does not have all of its improvements. So the mud hut is still much better for permanent homes, the shed being instead ideal for outposts and temporary bases.

Character and Perk Screen Changes:

More difficult characters now need to be purchased with suns and moons.

There are now two tabs separating official characters from custom ones, so it's easier to access them.

The perk screen now divides perks into different tabs so it's also easier to find them.

A couple new skill perks have also been added (Knapper and Stealth master).

Minor Changes:

Leather pants now protect against sea kraits bites when walking or spearfishing.

Drums now have stronger mind altering effects.

Macaques can now steal your stuff if your attack fails during a raid.

Macaques now have a lower feeding requirement so they can be fed and given water more often.

Storm Damage events no longer take time.

Scarecrows are now more effective against seagulls.

Lowered courage requirement to stitching wounds.

Tourniquets are more effective now.

Wounds coagulate faster now.

Coconut Milk and both Tourniquets have blueprints now to make them less obscure.

Wood Shavings are now unlocked sooner.

Monitor Lizards now give a different type of skin to mammals.

You can now light tinder with Kilns and forges too.

You can now place shelves in all caves.

Manure can now be found in the grasslands.

Goats now also appear in the grasslands.

-Fixed Home Sign improvement having the "Accept your life" action even in its blueprint state.

-Fixed the location weight bar being empty when entering the mud hut or a cave.

-Fixed a bug where it became impossible to unpin water containers.

-Fixed a bug where you would not find the bay when exploring the jungle after starting from the wetlands.

-Fixed a bug where entering the cave system through the secret cove underwater entrance removed darkness from the caves.

-Fixed a bug where a container that became empty after using its liquid in a blueprint would go in the wrong position on the middle row (like it would go to a new slot instead of going to an existing stack).

Fixed a bug that was messing up with the monitor lizard population.

Fixed a bug that was stopping the gas mask from losing durability.

Demolition actions on kilns and forges now have a confirmation popup.

Cobras can now be caught with deadfall traps.

Fixed some temperature issues with the seasons.

When butchered, monitor lizards can now sometimes drop gastric pellets.

Fixed some errors that could cause location cards to disappear.

Callouses now have a chance to protect you from spider bites.

Less Items are now affected by storms.

More items are now stolen by macaques.

Fixed a bug that was preventing some brimstone vents from appearing and was blocking you from harvesting brimstone from them properly.

Cooking Pots and Clay Jars can no longer be carried around in inventories.

Increased Pearl chance in Oysters.

You can now carry 4 shoulder items.

Less things are now affected by the storm.

Waterskin and Glazed Vase now fill correctly from the rain.

Harpoon can now be dismantled.

Alright! That is all for now.

See you on the Next update! ;)