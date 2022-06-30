Patch - 1.1.8

Last Letter to the producer can be read here on current priorities

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3186869726433966739

New Versioning Number system

[expand type=showmore ]

We are changing the way we do version numbers to simplify them going into the future. The one will represent a "release" version and the octet following it will the title update or major patch version we are on.

1.2.1

1 = Release version

2 = Title Update (Major Update)

1 = Minior Fix/bug fixes etc

[/expand]

Some Summer Art to go with the Season!

It would seem Winters cant even get a break when shes on vacation...



We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

Trello and the old picture Roadmap system will be removed going into the future.

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Patch Notes

San Francisco North was moved out of the Open World Master to reduce user confusion that it some somehow finished (It was added so people interested could track along on how it was shaping up and get a nice Vista in the distance) It will be readded in the future

Logic Determining where you can and cannot build was tweaked to produce more reliable results this includes the Capture Truck ( There are still some problematic areas where extreme elevation changes is a problem we are still working this problem internally hope to have a final solution in the next few days)

New UI relating to simplified Card system

Cleaned up some bridge issues relating to navigation

CERC threat system has been improved to make them more spatially aware of their surroundings and which threats should be targeted first

(Hopefully) finally fixed buildings not 'unfolding' when loading saves

Updated 'face direction after moving' logic (for right click held move commands, and a bit more) to better enforce the direction to face if the unit hasn't recently fired their gun

(if they're actively shooting, they will still ignore it)

(if they're actively shooting, they will still ignore it) Fixed the 'formation move handler' not having enough 'walkable floor angle' to navigation our world - it now has a proper 60 degrees value (along with some other fixes), preventing it from getting 'stuck' when trying to walk up certain sidewalks or other angle issues (pretty massive fix to several pathfinding issues)

Updated the Helipad to use 'null nav' rather than obstacle nav for its 'unwalkable' areas, to prevent units from thinking they can 'walk up the sides'

Resolved an issue with Engineers who are 'already in position to construct something' sometimes failing to do so (the 'overlap' was triggering before its signal was tied to 'start construction' - now, it's fixed)

Updated the Tutorial Slides to no longer spawn since we will be doing newer tutorials in the future and they are outdated

Fixed building construction points erroneously acting against the Guard Tower capacity

Load Game / General Performance tweaks

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

Don't forget to wishlist!

First 40 Minutes of Cepheus Protocol Anthology Season 1

Swag Store

The Halcyon Winds Store is now live to support development and profits go towards expanding the team. This is in response to several requests I've gotten quite a few times about those that don't want to do patreon but want to support via merch.(Posters, Jackets etc) Check it out we'll add more over the next few weeks-months! :WinterSmile:

Link here

New Posters up



