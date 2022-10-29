Hello All!

I am so stoked to finally be putting this announcement out there, For What Will Come is OUT NOW! After what seems like an eternity, the release is here! The game originally planned to be released at 5 PM EST however I ran into some last minute issues which was really stressful, but it should be all sorted now!

What's to come

I look forward to hearing peoples feedback and issues that they might encounter, If there is any issues please bear with me. There will be an update a day or two from now so keep an eye out for that.

Launch Discount

Get the game while it still has the launch discount! Pretty much says it all, but there will be plenty of discounts to be had!

Official Discord

Run into a bug? Performance issues? Suggestions? Whatever it may be an easier way to get in contact with me, head over to the discord, Here you can ask anything and I will see it much quicker.

Welcome Home!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2058970/For_What_Will_Come/