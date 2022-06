Share · View all patches · Build 9033007 · Last edited 30 June 2022 – 01:09:14 UTC by Wendy

-Added art work

--Crisis

--Apothecary

-Updated frequency of lightning in menu

-Added potions into game

--Lock In

--Magical Elixir

-Added PP into game

--Phantom rapier

--Desolation of Victory

--Mystical armor of the Beast

Hotfix

-Fixed bug with potions not working in game