OpDomization Update!~

Major Changes:

Vertex Batching:

better frames roughly 30% higher fps on water tornado. There's still plenty of ways to lag the game with large rooms, but now authors can trust that regular walls, offwalls, glass, and water blocks won't cause significant lag.

Signs now use Jujuadam's "Scribble" text markup plugin:



Now you can use all the different markups here:

https://www.jujuadams.com/Scribble/#/latest/text-formatting

(here's a blurry but readable list of the sprite names):



Okay so there's a bunch of stuff that got fixed and I can't keep track of all of it, but I have a feeling not a lot of people care about bugfixes they just want levels and opDo.

So like yeah basically you can play as the turtle now. He see the world in first person. You can left click to move the camera, or use ijklou to move it with the keyboard.



Additional Changes:

Moving objects are now synced so that they no longer desync (at least on the x and y axises)

Cannon crash now (should be) fixed.

This update is coming a little earlier than i intended to coincide with the end of the level contest. So like look out for the next level competition. I'll be doubling the prize to $50 dollars and it will be themed around making opDo levels.

Anyway have fun guys.