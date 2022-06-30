Timeless Tyrants Expansion - Beta 0.11.0.1 Patch Notes

Hey folks!

Thanks to those that have been reporting issues/bugs with the 0.11.0.0 beta. That is extremely helpful and appreciated.

One of the big issues was captured entities not eating/drinking. This was due to a bug and some unclear new behaviors relating to rooms. Namely, there is the behavior where captured entities won't eat/drink anything outside their designated rooms. I've added a toggle to all owner groups to enable/disable this behavior, even for entities outside the Captured faction. As well, I've added a second toggle to enable/disable the auto population of stockpile item settings based on occupant diet. This is handy to have stockpiles filled with foods your animals will eat/drink. There is also a new notification for when entities don't have their diet food in a room AND they are restricted to the room.

-Music: Audio levels have been balanced for all music.

-Music: Added in the last new track. All five new tracks are in the game now.

-Feature: Added a toggle in the room edit window to populate stockpiles with occupant diet items.

-Feature: Added a toggle in the room edit window to limit entities to their rooms. This will keep entities from leaving the room as well as eat/drink and do jobs outside of it.

-Feature: Added a notification to indicate if an entity that's limited to a room is missing their diet items.

-Bug Fix: Where the description expand icon wasn't showing up.

-Bug Fix: Where Nyctoid and Chronoblast plants were obstructions.

-Bug Fix: Where tomes weren't spawning while playing the Ardyn race.

-Bug Fix: Where fishing wasn't behaving correctly, or sometimes at all.

-Bug Fix: Where troughs weren't showing when they had food/water in them.

-Bug Fix: Where the region room wasn't checking for food/drink jobs often enough and entities would not get those jobs.

-Bug Fix: Where entities weren't dying of old age.

-Bug Fix: Using the capture job on a contained entity that's already friendly will no longer make it hostile.

-Bug Fix: Where entities which died in water would not fully die and spawn their items.

-Bug Fix: Where the notification preview at the top of the screen could have text overflowing out of the window.

-Tuning: Ardyn start with one extra Tome of Agriculture (total of 2 now).

-Tuning: Ardyn start with campfire cooking research unlocked.

-Tuning: The Unassigned profession now has all skills enabled by default.

-Tuning: Fodder can now be made with the Fire Pit.

-Tuning: Added captured entities to the default stockpile hauling owners.

-Tuning: The Bare Bones Ancient starting loadout now comes with 2 Void Crystals instead of 1.

There are still lots of tuning things to be done, especially with the Ardyn race. I'll continue to clean things up, but I want to also put out a modding tutorial tomorrow. It will be a video where I go through all the steps to make a mod. Stay tuned for that!

Thanks and have a good one, friends!

Waylon