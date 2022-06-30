 Skip to content

Fadeout: Underground update for 30 June 2022

Server Browser Hotfix

Server Browser was acting strange, thanks Forsen for beta testing KEKW
Fixed some scaling issues, pushed this hotfix for now.

More bug fixes to come. Thanks everyone for being patient!
-Weston

