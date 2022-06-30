Server Browser Hotfix
Server Browser was acting strange, thanks Forsen for beta testing KEKW
Fixed some scaling issues, pushed this hotfix for now.
More bug fixes to come. Thanks everyone for being patient!
-Weston
