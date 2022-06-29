Hallucinations/tasks Update | Version 0.4.0

Dear Malcom,

With as long as you been here, Mannequins LLC would like to personally thank you for all that you have done. A lot of people have gone insane working here, but not you... right? Anyways, below you will find some amazing things we have done.

Here are some changes we made:

New

Hallucinations! [spoiler]Mannequin in your face. I wanted to keep the amount of jumpscares rare so have fun when you get one :)[/spoiler] [spoiler]Sound Hallucinations[/spoiler]

New tasks New task 1: [spoiler]Fix the yellow machine[/spoiler] [spoiler] The machine will be lit up with a red light and you must go over and interact with it. Upon completion, the light will turn green and the task will complete[/spoiler] New task 2: [spoiler]Fix the green machine[/spoiler] [spoiler] The machine will be lit up with a red light and you must go over and interact with it. Upon completion, the light will turn green and the task will complete[/spoiler]



Changes

When you have the task to order a pizza, you will now see that F is the control to start it

The pizza will now come 2 times as fast

The phone has been REMOVED from Quickplay

The phone has 2 times a longer time from when you hang it up to when it will ring again in Nightmare

Flashlight in quickplay is now dimmer

Prologue's music volume has been lowered

The mannequin singing is now a hallucination

Fixes

Potential fix for the action figure not disappearing when completing the task on Nightmare

Fixed a bug where the mannequin would kill you if it touched anything.

Fixed a bug where spotlights wouldn't render

Fixed a bug where you could spam the pizza order button

Potential fix for the mannequin going idle if it sang while hunting

If you find anything that we should fix, Join the Discord

Thank you,

Eve

Mannequins LLC