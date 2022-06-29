 Skip to content

Nightly Maintenance: Malcom's Story update for 29 June 2022

Hallucinations/tasks Update | Version 0.4.0

Version 0.4.0

Dear Malcom,

With as long as you been here, Mannequins LLC would like to personally thank you for all that you have done. A lot of people have gone insane working here, but not you... right? Anyways, below you will find some amazing things we have done.

Here are some changes we made:

New

  • Hallucinations!

    • [spoiler]Mannequin in your face. I wanted to keep the amount of jumpscares rare so have fun when you get one :)[/spoiler]
    • [spoiler]Sound Hallucinations[/spoiler]

  • New tasks

    • New task 1: [spoiler]Fix the yellow machine[/spoiler]

      • [spoiler] The machine will be lit up with a red light and you must go over and interact with it. Upon completion, the light will turn green and the task will complete[/spoiler]

    • New task 2: [spoiler]Fix the green machine[/spoiler]

      • [spoiler] The machine will be lit up with a red light and you must go over and interact with it. Upon completion, the light will turn green and the task will complete[/spoiler]

Changes

  • When you have the task to order a pizza, you will now see that F is the control to start it
  • The pizza will now come 2 times as fast
  • The phone has been REMOVED from Quickplay
  • The phone has 2 times a longer time from when you hang it up to when it will ring again in Nightmare
  • Flashlight in quickplay is now dimmer
  • Prologue's music volume has been lowered
  • The mannequin singing is now a hallucination

Fixes

  • Potential fix for the action figure not disappearing when completing the task on Nightmare
  • Fixed a bug where the mannequin would kill you if it touched anything.
  • Fixed a bug where spotlights wouldn't render
  • Fixed a bug where you could spam the pizza order button
  • Potential fix for the mannequin going idle if it sang while hunting

Thank you,
Eve
Mannequins LLC

