Hallucinations/tasks Update | Version 0.4.0

Dear Malcom,
With as long as you been here, Mannequins LLC would like to personally thank you for all that you have done. A lot of people have gone insane working here, but not you... right? Anyways, below you will find some amazing things we have done.
Here are some changes we made:
New
-
Hallucinations!
- [spoiler]Mannequin in your face. I wanted to keep the amount of jumpscares rare so have fun when you get one :)[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Sound Hallucinations[/spoiler]
-
New tasks
-
New task 1: [spoiler]Fix the yellow machine[/spoiler]
- [spoiler] The machine will be lit up with a red light and you must go over and interact with it. Upon completion, the light will turn green and the task will complete[/spoiler]
-
New task 2: [spoiler]Fix the green machine[/spoiler]
- [spoiler] The machine will be lit up with a red light and you must go over and interact with it. Upon completion, the light will turn green and the task will complete[/spoiler]
-
Changes
- When you have the task to order a pizza, you will now see that F is the control to start it
- The pizza will now come 2 times as fast
- The phone has been REMOVED from Quickplay
- The phone has 2 times a longer time from when you hang it up to when it will ring again in Nightmare
- Flashlight in quickplay is now dimmer
- Prologue's music volume has been lowered
- The mannequin singing is now a hallucination
Fixes
- Potential fix for the action figure not disappearing when completing the task on Nightmare
- Fixed a bug where the mannequin would kill you if it touched anything.
- Fixed a bug where spotlights wouldn't render
- Fixed a bug where you could spam the pizza order button
- Potential fix for the mannequin going idle if it sang while hunting
If you find anything that we should fix, Join the Discord
Thank you,
Eve
Mannequins LLC
