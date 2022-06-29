Systems Refresh (Early Access v.0.42)

Patch v.0.42

I was able to finish some of my planned features for next week, so I combined them with the bug fixes I had planned and put together this little bonus update for the week. This isn't a heavy content patch, but these are significant system changes, so it's probably better to test them separate from everything else coming next week.

As always, leave your feedback in the forums, on discord, or message me on twitter. I've gotten so much useful feedback over the past 2 months, and I am thankful for your support!

If you've been enjoying the game, please leave a review. Almost to 100!

Feature Update

Rerolls will now attempt to ensure you are offered 3 different choices from your previous roll. This is not cumulative. Each new reroll only considers the last 3 choices. If there are not enough choices to guarantee 3 new choices the system will not attempt this (should only happen when you're close to maxed out on upgrades).

Powerup Update

Multiple powerups can now be active at one time

Any timed effect applied to the player will now generate its own unique timer and indicator in the bottom right (including being EMP'd by enemies)

Note: This is a work in progress. I'll probably update the interface art eventually, but it gets the job done.

Mission Menu Update

Your high score will now be displayed on the deploy menu for each zone

Balance

Taking damage reduces the Hot Streak meter by 20% instead of 25%

Bug Fixes

Evil Kineto achievement can now be triggered during the final boss fight

The leymine hitbox will no longer appear and remain on screen in rare instances

Fixed a bug that was causing "Ant" class ships to trigger certain upgrades twice. (Ant ships are the ones that have different colored back pieces that drop gems or shoot bullets.)