cyberpunkdreams update for 29 June 2022

Minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 9032382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Having enough Prosthetic paperwork now blocks "Doubled up" on The freaks.

  • Reduced vehicle fuel usage slightly.

  • Entering a changing room will now always unlock slots locked by not having enough Current stash.

  • Leaving a changing room now automatically reduces your Current stash to capacity if it's over.

  • Reduced the frequency of Carrying too much.

  • You can now dump trash directly from Carrying too much.

  • You can now dump trash from Manage your life.

  • Spare parts and electronic components no longer count towards your Current stash.

  • You now need living space or a vehicle stash to sort junk, electronic components and spare parts.

  • Sorting spare parts has been overhauled.

  • Sorting junk has been overhauled.

  • Slightly decreased the impact of your Current stash on Carrying weight.

  • Increased quantities of stuff you can dump at your accommodation.

  • You can now stash stuff directly into an equipped vehicle.

  • Added some items to Overburdened.

  • Tweaked the styles on welding goggles.

  • You can now make cleaning kits in your workshop.

  • Reduced the cost of moving heavy goods slightly.

  • Moving heavy goods new uses Used your crew instead of paying them directly.

  • New artwork.

  • Made some performance improvements.

  • Fixed a problem with organ quality from bodies for the clinic.

  • Fixed sealed boxes giving far too much Current stash.

  • Fixed a problem that could lock An enemy in the Projects.

  • Fixed getting stuck around the Detention Centre if you're in a vehicle but out of fuel.

  • Fixed a bug with sorting electronic components.

  • Fixed a problem with fast scanning small numbers of rifle rounds.

  • Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports.

