-
Having enough Prosthetic paperwork now blocks "Doubled up" on The freaks.
-
Reduced vehicle fuel usage slightly.
-
Entering a changing room will now always unlock slots locked by not having enough Current stash.
-
Leaving a changing room now automatically reduces your Current stash to capacity if it's over.
-
Reduced the frequency of Carrying too much.
-
You can now dump trash directly from Carrying too much.
-
You can now dump trash from Manage your life.
-
Spare parts and electronic components no longer count towards your Current stash.
-
You now need living space or a vehicle stash to sort junk, electronic components and spare parts.
-
Sorting spare parts has been overhauled.
-
Sorting junk has been overhauled.
-
Slightly decreased the impact of your Current stash on Carrying weight.
-
Increased quantities of stuff you can dump at your accommodation.
-
You can now stash stuff directly into an equipped vehicle.
-
Added some items to Overburdened.
-
Tweaked the styles on welding goggles.
-
You can now make cleaning kits in your workshop.
-
Reduced the cost of moving heavy goods slightly.
-
Moving heavy goods new uses Used your crew instead of paying them directly.
-
New artwork.
-
Made some performance improvements.
-
Fixed a problem with organ quality from bodies for the clinic.
-
Fixed sealed boxes giving far too much Current stash.
-
Fixed a problem that could lock An enemy in the Projects.
-
Fixed getting stuck around the Detention Centre if you're in a vehicle but out of fuel.
-
Fixed a bug with sorting electronic components.
-
Fixed a problem with fast scanning small numbers of rifle rounds.
-
Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports.
cyberpunkdreams update for 29 June 2022
Minor update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update