Minor update

Having enough Prosthetic paperwork now blocks "Doubled up" on The freaks.

Reduced vehicle fuel usage slightly.

Entering a changing room will now always unlock slots locked by not having enough Current stash.

Leaving a changing room now automatically reduces your Current stash to capacity if it's over.

Reduced the frequency of Carrying too much.

You can now dump trash directly from Carrying too much.

You can now dump trash from Manage your life.

Spare parts and electronic components no longer count towards your Current stash.

You now need living space or a vehicle stash to sort junk, electronic components and spare parts.

Sorting spare parts has been overhauled.

Sorting junk has been overhauled.

Slightly decreased the impact of your Current stash on Carrying weight.

Increased quantities of stuff you can dump at your accommodation.

You can now stash stuff directly into an equipped vehicle.

Added some items to Overburdened.

Tweaked the styles on welding goggles.

You can now make cleaning kits in your workshop.

Reduced the cost of moving heavy goods slightly.

Moving heavy goods new uses Used your crew instead of paying them directly.

New artwork.

Made some performance improvements.

Fixed a problem with organ quality from bodies for the clinic.

Fixed sealed boxes giving far too much Current stash.

Fixed a problem that could lock An enemy in the Projects.

Fixed getting stuck around the Detention Centre if you're in a vehicle but out of fuel.

Fixed a bug with sorting electronic components.

Fixed a problem with fast scanning small numbers of rifle rounds.