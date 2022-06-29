 Skip to content

Star Trek Timelines update for 29 June 2022

Skirmish Event Notes: New Expansions - 2022-07-07

Last edited by Wendy

A Kovaalan vessel has appeared and is blasting its way through the Alpha Quadrant, with no interest in answering any hails. It’s up to you to stop the Kovaalans before any further casualties occur, but what exactly are the Kovaalans after?

Event Name: New Expansions
Event Type: Skirmish (ship battles)
Event Start: Thursday, 07/07 at noon ET (16:00 UTC)
Event Finish: Monday, 07/11 at noon ET (16:00 UTC)

Squadrons: Y
Crew Sharing: N
Faction Winner Bonus: N
Community Rewards: N

Event Crew: Barge of the Dead Torres 5 (New), O’Brien at the Conn 4 (New), and Flustered Jett Reno 4* (Existing).

Ranked reward 5 crew: Doctor M’Benga 5 (New) - this crew will be featured event crew in the event starting on 07/14.

Bonus crew
• high bonus: event crew
• medium bonus: variants of Torres, O’Brien, and Reno
• small bonus: crew matching at least one trait of the current battle

Bonus Ships

  • NX-Class Ship 3* (Existing)
  • Kovaalan Ship 4* (New)
  • Xindi-Aquatic Cruiser 5* (Existing)

Event Faction
n/a

Live long and prosper,

The STAR TREK TIMELINES Team

