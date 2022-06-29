 Skip to content

Death Damnation update for 29 June 2022

The Secret of the Ginger Pavillon

Share · View all patches · Build 9031995 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hoy Hoy Hoy ! Pirates, this week, discover this new Death Damnation mission in a Pirate Ship !

There is also new things in the open world mode: random bosses are hidden, will your find them ?

Hoist the colors! !

