Bring Back The Sun by Daniel da Silva update for 29 June 2022

Accessibility Update - 1.3.3 Version

Hey guys!

I added a colourblind mode. All it does is changing the pale green tiles to a bright yellow and the red tiles to a bright blue, so they are more distinguishable.

Also fixed a bug and made minor improvements to the code. Since I heard that some left-handed use the numpad for movement, I decided to add the option!

Full Changelog

  • Colourblind mode which switches the explosive tiles to a light blue and the green tiles to a bright yellow
  • Added 8456 on the numpad for movement
  • Fixed a bug which related to the F7-Key - if the player was in dialogue and hit F7 he couldn't move
  • Fixed an error in the German localization
  • Improved the feeling of a particular rising tile
  • Other minor improvements (code, etc.)

