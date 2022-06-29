Accessibility Update - 1.3.3 Version

Hey guys!
I added a colourblind mode. All it does is changing the pale green tiles to a bright yellow and the red tiles to a bright blue, so they are more distinguishable.
Also fixed a bug and made minor improvements to the code. Since I heard that some left-handed use the numpad for movement, I decided to add the option!
Full Changelog
- Colourblind mode which switches the explosive tiles to a light blue and the green tiles to a bright yellow
- Added 8456 on the numpad for movement
- Fixed a bug which related to the F7-Key - if the player was in dialogue and hit F7 he couldn't move
- Fixed an error in the German localization
- Improved the feeling of a particular rising tile
- Other minor improvements (code, etc.)
Changed files in this update