0.9.4.1I Hotfix live on all Branches!

A few major issues were found while testing the last build and have been addressed in this hotfix. The changelog can be found below.

0.9.4.1I

Fixed multiplayer crashing when calls with victims spawn in or dropping a victim

Fixed seated characters not showing in seats when inside of a rig

Redesigned carrying mechanic to work more reliably

Fixed Occlusion culling in Manhattan causing some building interiors to disappear when viewed from the outside and outside to disappear when viewed from the inside

Fixed Object Pooler taking a long time to load in parked cars, trees, etc when switching vehicles

Fixed instances where debris movement was not synced in Multiplayer

Fixed issues with patient on backboard going into ragdoll mode

Fixed patient not disappearing off stretcher when dropping off at hospital

Fixed MCPD Explorer headlights on by default