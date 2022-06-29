0.9.4.1I Hotfix live on all Branches!

A few major issues were found while testing the last build and have been addressed in this hotfix. The changelog can be found below.
0.9.4.1I
Fixed multiplayer crashing when calls with victims spawn in or dropping a victim
Fixed seated characters not showing in seats when inside of a rig
Redesigned carrying mechanic to work more reliably
Fixed Occlusion culling in Manhattan causing some building interiors to disappear when viewed from the outside and outside to disappear when viewed from the inside
Fixed Object Pooler taking a long time to load in parked cars, trees, etc when switching vehicles
Fixed instances where debris movement was not synced in Multiplayer
Fixed issues with patient on backboard going into ragdoll mode
Fixed patient not disappearing off stretcher when dropping off at hospital
Fixed MCPD Explorer headlights on by default
Changed files in this update