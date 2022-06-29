 Skip to content

SkydiveSim update for 29 June 2022

Full Skydive Simulator

Last edited by Wendy

This update brings you lots of functionality. You now have the ability to choose a lift and jump from it. Choose Airplane, Helicopter, Balloon or BaseJump. You have full control of your free fall and then pull the hackie and fly your canopy to the landing area.
You can now choose from Beginner, Intermediate or Advanced canopy flight characteristics!

