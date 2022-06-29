This update brings you lots of functionality. You now have the ability to choose a lift and jump from it. Choose Airplane, Helicopter, Balloon or BaseJump. You have full control of your free fall and then pull the hackie and fly your canopy to the landing area.
You can now choose from Beginner, Intermediate or Advanced canopy flight characteristics!
SkydiveSim update for 29 June 2022
Full Skydive Simulator
Changed files in this update