WTC : Recruitment Day update for 29 June 2022

Update

Update · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added full stops to sentences now.

Also added a new description line for when arriving at "Mr. Nibbles" for the first time, although it's still up to the player to decide what Mr. Nibbles/The Council is.

