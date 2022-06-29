Added full stops to sentences now.
Also added a new description line for when arriving at "Mr. Nibbles" for the first time, although it's still up to the player to decide what Mr. Nibbles/The Council is.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added full stops to sentences now.
Also added a new description line for when arriving at "Mr. Nibbles" for the first time, although it's still up to the player to decide what Mr. Nibbles/The Council is.
Changed files in this update